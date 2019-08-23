Turlock controls the lines in season opening win

After losing to Freedom in Oakley to start 2018, Turlock returned the favor on Friday with a 21-7 win. Turlock's offense started with back-to-back punts and a fumble, but Freedom couldn't take advantage in missing a field goal and turning it over on downs after starting at Turlock's 38 yard line. The Bulldogs took control about midway through the second quarter with a 10 play, 68 yard drive capped by a short touchdown run from junior Josiah Gonzalez. Turlock wasn't finished before the half as it capitalized on a Freedom fumble with a touchdown pass from junior Brock Paslay to senior Holden Baldwin. Leading 14-0, Turlock leaned on its offensive line to open holes for senior Anthony Frias among others in controlling game flow. The defense provided consistent pressure against Freedom senior quarterback Jake Byrne. Gonzalez scored a fourth quarter touchdown to make it 21-0. Matthew Quesada was Freedom's top receiver and scored a touchdown with less than a minute left. Turlock (1-0) travels to Clayton Valley on August 30. Freedom (0-1) stays on the road to play San Leandro at Burrell Field.