Valley Christian is on the upswing after All Faiths Classic Championship

Nov 11, 2003
Valley Christian started 6-0 with wins over Buchanan and Elk Grove, but then went on a three game losing streak including a two game sweep to St. Francis-Mountain View. Since then, they have gone 9-1-1 with a split against Serra. The latest stretch was capped off by a 10-7 win over nationally ranked Archbishop Moeller (Ohio). Colton Hadfield had four RBI and Hunter Fujimoto had three RBI in the win. Rohan Kasanagottu went six innings and gave up four runs with nine strikeouts. This performance came after he tossed three shutout innings in the opener.

Brock Ketelsen, who got the start in game one, hit his fourth home run of the season and had seven RBI over the four game event.

Quinten Marsh is one of the region's top two-way players and has now hit safely in 12 of 13 games.

The Warriors have won five of hte past six CCS Open/Division I titles and are tracking to be one of the teams to beat.
 
