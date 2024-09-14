Week 4 Score Thread

Streak One
Here are some of the pick'em games that are streaming tonight. Will be posting scores here tonight.
Riordan-Pittsburg: https://fan.hudl.com/usa/ca/pittsbu...dule?date=2024-09-08T07:00:00.000Z&range=Week
De La Salle-St. Francis: https://vimeo.com/delasalletv
Twelve Bridges-Casa Roble: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/abc-jam-productions/gamd4d3f181ee
Sutter-Bradshaw Christian: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/abc-jam-productions/gam9f0caddb73
Mitty-Menlo Atherton: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/archbishop-mitty-high-school-san-jose-ca/gamb17d2bc1d9
