Week 4 Score Thread

Streak One

Streak One

Here are some of the pick'em games that are streaming tonight. Will be posting scores here tonight.

Riordan-Pittsburg: https://fan.hudl.com/usa/ca/pittsbu...dule?date=2024-09-08T07:00:00.000Z&range=Week

De La Salle-St. Francis: https://vimeo.com/delasalletv

Twelve Bridges-Casa Roble: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/abc-jam-productions/gamd4d3f181ee

Sutter-Bradshaw Christian: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/abc-jam-productions/gam9f0caddb73

Mitty-Menlo Atherton: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/archbishop-mitty-high-school-san-jose-ca/gamb17d2bc1d9
 
I’m out in Orangevale for the Casa Roble v Twelve Bridges section title rematch.

CR punted on their opening possession while TB just scored on a wide open deep pass (blown coverage) for a 56-yard TD strike to #6 Brody Faddis.

TB leads 7-0 early Q1.
 
TB strikes back quickly capped by a 3rd and 6 run for a TD. 2-point conversion successful.

TB leads CR 15-7 with 4:50 remaining Q1.
 
TB takes early command with a 30-yard bubble screen TD. It’s hard to see the Rhinos grey on white numbers , especially so due to Casa’s very dim lighting.

TB leads CR 22-7 with 33.4 remaining Q1.
 
Yuma Catholic 14 Palma 7 Half
Palma RB Dukes score with 33 second left to tie it up 7-7 and then on kickoff YC returns for a TD and YC up before half
 
Casa Roble has been unable to offer up any sort of defensive resistance against Twelve Bridges offense so far. Another quick drive resulted in another TD and 2-point conversion.

It’s getting ugly fast.

TB leads CR 30-7 with 6:42 remaining in the half.
 
Mitty and Menlo-Atherton are playing at Foothill College. The link shows the "AM" logo from Mitty...:rolleyes:
 
