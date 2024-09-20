Week 5 Scores

Streak One
Lets get them posted tonight:
Here are some live streams that should work tonight
Cardinal Newman-Bishop O'Dowd: https://ysn365.com/live/
De La Salle-St. Mary's: https://vimeo.com/event/4534295
Pittsburg-St. John Bosco: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/cifss/gam16dfa2dd1b
Granite Bay-Jesuit: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/abc-jam-productions/gam57f20fe6c6
Rocklin-Folsom: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/abc-jam-productions/gama0bff44514
San Marin-Casa Grande: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/north-bay-sf-productions/gam5e150fba84
