2024 NCP Football Pick'em

Streak One

The NCP Pick’em Contest is back for the 2023 fall season. We will play for 12 weeks (Week of August 23-Week of November 8).

Scoring:

Each week, there will be 10 games to pick. You pick the winners and assign a confidence rating for every game. Your most confident pick is given the 10 point spot. The next most confident pick is for 9 points and all the way down to your least confident pick for 1 point. A perfect week will get you 55 points.

Season Long Prizes:

1st Place: Free Year to NorCalPreps.com
2nd Place: 6 months to NorCalPreps.com
3rd Place: 3 months to NorCalPreps.com

If you play every week, you will be put in a drawing for a free month on NorCalPreps.com. (Top three finishers aren't eligible)

Picks:

Games will be posted by 12:00 PM on Monday. Picks will be due by 7:00 PM on Friday. Games that are canceled/postponed prior to Thursday at 12:00 PM will be replaced. If they are canceled after that time, we will play with a shortened schedule.

Happy Picking!
 
So many top-talented 1st game matchups this year. Looking forward to it as always. Let me get my envelopes ready to research the squads and put up my picks on paper...lol. Game of the week seems to be Folsom and Long Beach Poly? I do like the poll to allow for voting. So much knowledge, history, and enthusiasm in "Pick'ems".
 
I spent too much time posting my top recommendations for the next round of pick'ems. I hope its not a choice this year because if it is, I don't know if I can resist the urge of posting my picks. Its sort of like an addiction😊

I agree that PLB @ FHS should be on the board and maybe ought to be the GOTW game. But Frontier (Bakersfield) @ Oak Ridge and St. Mary's @ Bishop Manogue (NV) are good choices too. Folsom as the game of the week seems like a no brainer until you look at the match up. Its not what I would call a premier game - I will be incredibly surprised if Folsom loses. Now SM and OR on the other hand, doesn't seem like such gemme games.
 
life is good!! high school football!! hard work determines outcomes!! you put those picks up, always better to have engaged cultivation that is backed by research to navigate the road of 2024!! enjoy and mad respect for coaches, referees, parents, concession workers, police, traffic, parking and all those gridiron gurus. God Bless the United States of Modesto!!
 
