2024 NCP Football Pick'em

The NCP Pick’em Contest is back for the 2023 fall season. We will play for 12 weeks (Week of August 23-Week of November 8).



Scoring:



Each week, there will be 10 games to pick. You pick the winners and assign a confidence rating for every game. Your most confident pick is given the 10 point spot. The next most confident pick is for 9 points and all the way down to your least confident pick for 1 point. A perfect week will get you 55 points.



Season Long Prizes:



1st Place: Free Year to NorCalPreps.com

2nd Place: 6 months to NorCalPreps.com

3rd Place: 3 months to NorCalPreps.com



If you play every week, you will be put in a drawing for a free month on NorCalPreps.com. (Top three finishers aren't eligible)



Picks:



Games will be posted by 12:00 PM on Monday. Picks will be due by 7:00 PM on Friday. Games that are canceled/postponed prior to Thursday at 12:00 PM will be replaced. If they are canceled after that time, we will play with a shortened schedule.



Happy Picking!