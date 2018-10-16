Football

  2. Streak One
    NCP Pick'em Week 9

    Streak One, Oct 16, 2018 at 2:01 PM ... 2
    Replies:
    44
    Views:
    723
    FBAddict
    FBAddict
    Oct 19, 2018 at 8:15 PM
  3. Streak One
    Class of 2019 commitments

    Streak One, Aug 8, 2018
    Replies:
    4
    Views:
    1,583
    Dan12Kings
    Dan12Kings
    Aug 20, 2018
  4. Streak One
    NCP Pick'em Contest is back!

    Streak One, Aug 11, 2018
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    642
    Streak One
    Streak One
    Aug 14, 2018
  5. Streak One
    Message Board Rules - PLEASE READ

    Streak One, Jan 16, 2017
    Replies:
    7
    Views:
    2,430
    JohnnyFootball1
    JohnnyFootball1
    Jan 20, 2018
  6. Normal Threads
  7. ncscalfootball

    Vanden @ Wood

    ncscalfootball, Oct 17, 2018 at 8:31 PM
    Replies:
    7
    Views:
    113
    ncscalfootball
    ncscalfootball
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:51 AM
  8. Streak One

    Merced seniors rolling through CCC

    Streak One, Oct 19, 2018 at 11:58 PM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    18
    ncscalfootball
    ncscalfootball
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:48 AM
  9. noknight

    NCS Brackets

    noknight, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:11 PM ... 2
    Replies:
    41
    Views:
    1,416
    remc
    remc
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:47 AM
  10. Streak One

    Liberty hangs on against Pittsburg

    Streak One, Oct 19, 2018 at 11:22 PM
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    57
    Streak One
    Streak One
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:47 AM
  11. Streak One

    Granite Bay keeps playoff hopes alive

    Streak One, Oct 19, 2018 at 11:47 PM
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    37
    Streak One
    Streak One
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:46 AM
  12. 1tunz1

    Question about Placer

    1tunz1, Oct 4, 2018 ... 2
    Replies:
    44
    Views:
    1,433
    1227Elevation
    1227Elevation
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:23 AM
  13. Irish_Cheers

    SHC Beat Riordan 38-0

    Irish_Cheers, Oct 19, 2018 at 11:23 AM
    Replies:
    23
    Views:
    385
    Calispectator
    Calispectator
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:20 AM
  14. Streak One

    Edison-Stockton wins its first league title in 41 years

    Streak One, Oct 20, 2018 at 12:01 AM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    23
    remc
    remc
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:12 AM
  15. Streak One

    Wilcox goes to ground game to pull away from Milpitas

    Streak One, Oct 20, 2018 at 12:07 AM
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    16
    Streak One
    Streak One
    Oct 20, 2018 at 12:07 AM
  16. mrbig864

    CBS - Del Campo Ending

    mrbig864, Oct 19, 2018 at 11:24 PM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    47
    mrbig864
    mrbig864
    Oct 19, 2018 at 11:45 PM
  17. colhenrylives

    Scores for Oct. 19

    colhenrylives, Oct 19, 2018 at 6:12 PM ... 2 3 4
    Replies:
    122
    Views:
    2,123
    observer22
    observer22
    Oct 19, 2018 at 11:35 PM
  18. Streak One

    Three way tie atop the WACC-Shoreline Division

    Streak One, Oct 19, 2018 at 11:31 PM
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    20
    Streak One
    Streak One
    Oct 19, 2018 at 11:31 PM
  19. Jfoyosoul

    Looking ahead to DO Folsom

    Jfoyosoul, Oct 14, 2018 at 6:51 PM
    Replies:
    25
    Views:
    855
    ILOVETROJANFOOTBALL
    ILOVETROJANFOOTBALL
    Oct 19, 2018 at 10:57 PM
  20. GOTF

    CSM vs LANEY Friday night @ Laney 7pm

    GOTF, Oct 14, 2018 at 2:03 PM
    Replies:
    6
    Views:
    334
    GOTF
    GOTF
    Oct 19, 2018 at 10:57 PM
  21. Rmbr26

    WCAL Football 2018 - Serra 36-7 over S.I. at 1/2

    Rmbr26, Aug 9, 2018 ... 21 22 23
    Replies:
    890
    Views:
    44,184
    colhenrylives
    colhenrylives
    Oct 19, 2018 at 10:30 PM
  22. smashmouthrick

    Del Oro vs Rocklin

    smashmouthrick, Oct 18, 2018 at 9:03 AM
    Replies:
    29
    Views:
    648
    smashmouthrick
    smashmouthrick
    Oct 19, 2018 at 8:57 PM
  23. Califfbfan

    Looking at Potebtail CIF State Game Matchups

    Califfbfan, Oct 6, 2018 ... 3 4 5
    Replies:
    191
    Views:
    4,171
    MC415
    MC415
    Oct 19, 2018 at 8:53 PM
  24. SPortela24

    National League

    SPortela24, Oct 11, 2018
    Replies:
    29
    Views:
    685
    FootballJunkie101
    FootballJunkie101
    Oct 19, 2018 at 8:40 PM
  25. 831ccschamp

    Opt up thoughts

    831ccschamp, Oct 16, 2018 at 8:47 PM
    Replies:
    31
    Views:
    926
    Cal 14
    Cal 14
    Oct 19, 2018 at 4:16 PM
  26. SearsPoints

    SJS D7 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 19, 2018 at 2:00 PM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    75
    Kickingtee18
    Kickingtee18
    Oct 19, 2018 at 3:59 PM
  27. SearsPoints

    SJS D6 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 18, 2018 at 5:06 PM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    114
    EN_FB_Alum
    EN_FB_Alum
    Oct 19, 2018 at 8:26 AM
  28. Bluedog2

    WEEKEND ROUNDUP---GAME OF THE WEEK, THE PICKS

    Bluedog2, Oct 14, 2018 at 10:37 AM
    Replies:
    20
    Views:
    781
    HSfan82
    HSfan82
    Oct 19, 2018 at 7:03 AM
  29. smashmouthrick

    Games you would like to see

    smashmouthrick, Oct 12, 2018 ... 2 3
    Replies:
    92
    Views:
    2,427
    NU84
    NU84
    Oct 19, 2018 at 6:45 AM
  30. rocknrolus 12

    Oakdale v Jesuit freshman game

    rocknrolus 12, Oct 18, 2018 at 6:25 PM
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    237
    playsomeball
    playsomeball
    Oct 19, 2018 at 5:23 AM
  31. RidgeRider

    Was Grant v DO game thread - now just another Folsom thread

    RidgeRider, Oct 12, 2018 ... 2 3
    Replies:
    99
    Views:
    2,638
    ThunderRam
    ThunderRam
    Oct 18, 2018 at 11:54 PM
  32. smashmouthrick

    SJS D2 Playoff Bracketing based on MaxPreps

    smashmouthrick, Oct 6, 2018 ... 2
    Replies:
    48
    Views:
    2,060
    s2h17
    s2h17
    Oct 18, 2018 at 7:28 PM
  33. SearsPoints

    SJS D5 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 18, 2018 at 2:55 PM
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    94
    SearsPoints
    SearsPoints
    Oct 18, 2018 at 2:55 PM
  34. SearsPoints

    NorCal Top 13 per CalHiSports Top 50

    SearsPoints, Oct 17, 2018 at 10:11 AM
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    426
    SearsPoints
    SearsPoints
    Oct 18, 2018 at 9:20 AM
  35. Bluedog2

    GAME OF THE WEEK, BIG GAMES AND THE PICKS

    Bluedog2, Oct 17, 2018 at 11:10 AM
    Replies:
    6
    Views:
    359
    Paloma
    Paloma
    Oct 18, 2018 at 9:04 AM
  36. SearsPoints

    SJS D3 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 17, 2018 at 2:50 PM
    Replies:
    5
    Views:
    376
    woodinsider
    woodinsider
    Oct 18, 2018 at 6:26 AM
  37. 831ccschamp

    PCAL GAMES WEEK 8

    831ccschamp, Oct 15, 2018 at 8:11 PM
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    161
    RLS13
    RLS13
    Oct 18, 2018 at 5:42 AM
  38. ThunderRam

    There's a movement brewing to get Folsom removed from the SFL

    ThunderRam, Oct 5, 2018 ... 2
    Replies:
    61
    Views:
    1,973
    smashmouthrick
    smashmouthrick
    Oct 18, 2018 at 5:25 AM
  39. SearsPoints

    SJS D4 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 17, 2018 at 7:35 PM
    Replies:
    4
    Views:
    220
    NU84
    NU84
    Oct 18, 2018 at 4:24 AM
  40. SearsPoints

    SJS D1 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 17, 2018 at 1:50 PM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    267
    FootballJunkie101
    FootballJunkie101
    Oct 17, 2018 at 11:56 PM
  41. larry legend33

    Folsom vs Grant

    larry legend33, Oct 14, 2018 at 12:46 PM
    Replies:
    8
    Views:
    681
    Deltadodger
    Deltadodger
    Oct 17, 2018 at 10:57 PM
  42. FootballJunkie101

    Mater Dei vs SJB rescheduled for tonight @ 7pm

    FootballJunkie101, Oct 13, 2018
    Replies:
    8
    Views:
    627
    ararar
    ararar
    Oct 17, 2018 at 9:32 PM
  43. SearsPoints

    Northern Section Prep Football Media Poll

    SearsPoints, Oct 17, 2018 at 8:04 PM
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    104
    SearsPoints
    SearsPoints
    Oct 17, 2018 at 8:04 PM
  44. SearsPoints

    SJS D2 Playoff Projections

    SearsPoints, Oct 17, 2018 at 2:22 PM
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    200
    ncscalfootball
    ncscalfootball
    Oct 17, 2018 at 6:03 PM
  45. PALbooster

    CCS Play-off Projections After Week 7

    PALbooster, Sep 17, 2018 ... 2 3
    Replies:
    83
    Views:
    5,589
    Cal 14
    Cal 14
    Oct 17, 2018 at 11:32 AM
  46. Qazwsx123

    Pitt VS Liberty

    Qazwsx123, Oct 16, 2018 at 8:56 AM
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    366
    larry legend33
    larry legend33
    Oct 17, 2018 at 7:41 AM
