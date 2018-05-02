Alameda beats Petaluma in non-league action

Alameda (19-1-1) beat Petaluma (13-6-1) 12-6 on Wednesday in a good, late season non-league contest. Petaluma led 4-2 after 2.5 innings, but the Hornets scored six runs in the bottom of the third and three in the fourth. Alameda senior Bryan Woo went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI. Jordan Kim and Chris Regan each had two hits. Petaluma was led by three hits from leadoff hitter Danny Marzo. Sam Brown and Kempton Brandis each had two hits for the Trojans, which have lost back-to-back games following their eight game winning streak.