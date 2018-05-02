Alameda beats Petaluma in non-league action

Discussion in 'Baseball' started by Streak One, May 2, 2018 at 10:44 PM.

  Streak One

    Streak One
    Nov 11, 2003
    14,577
    1,579
    Alameda (19-1-1) beat Petaluma (13-6-1) 12-6 on Wednesday in a good, late season non-league contest.

    Petaluma led 4-2 after 2.5 innings, but the Hornets scored six runs in the bottom of the third and three in the fourth.

    Alameda senior Bryan Woo went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI. Jordan Kim and Chris Regan each had two hits.

    Petaluma was led by three hits from leadoff hitter Danny Marzo. Sam Brown and Kempton Brandis each had two hits for the Trojans, which have lost back-to-back games following their eight game winning streak.
     
  kitty3

    kitty3
    May 16, 2003
    250
    1
    What a run for Alameda this year with Basketball and Basebal
     
