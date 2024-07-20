ADVERTISEMENT

Commitment Breakdown: Casa Roble TE Elijah Huddle commits to Sacramento State

Elijah Huddle (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is a good get for Sacramento State as the Hornets beat out league foes like UC Davis and Eastern Washington and Mountain West schools Colorado State and Wyoming.

He is a physical player who should continue to get bigger, routes clean routes and has burst after the catch to cause issues at tight end. Huddle also has some position versatility, including flipping to defense.

A league MVP as a junior, Huddle had 904 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in addition to four interceptions on defense.
 
