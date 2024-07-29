Acalanes 2025 SF Dulci Vail commits to Cal Poly

Acalanes small forward Dulci Vail (6-foot-0) has added versatility to her game over the past year and showed well on the Adidas circuit with Bay City Basketball. She ended her recruitment on Monday by committing to Cal Poly.



Vail moves really well without the ball and can finish against contact. She can face up and get to the basket off her dribble and shoot the three ball. Vail is a good rim protector and rebounder too.



She had other offers from Cal State Northridge, Cal State Fullerton, San Diego, Sacramento State, Cal State Bakersfield and Southern Utah,



Vail, who is ranked No. 6 in the 2025 class rankings, gives Cal Poly two NorCal commitments in the class after her Bay City Basketball teammate Ella Skrzyniarz committed to the Mustangs last week.