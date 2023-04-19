April 18 Scoreboard: Joshua Morano adds another huge performance

Granada beat Dublin 3-0: Joshua Morano threw a three hit shutout with 18 strikeouts and Parker Warner had a home run and three RBI in the Top 20 matchup.



De La Salle beat Amador Valley 14-2: De La Salle bounced back from some recent losses with a strong showing against the Dons. Alec Blair and Connor Harrison each had three RBI and Jack Hershey picked up the win in giving up two runs over five innings with eight strikeouts.



Marin Catholic beat Redwood 3-0: Liam Smith threw six shutout innings and Carl Schmidt had a double and two RBI as the Wildcats knocked off the first place Giants. Redwood's Rory Minty gave up three runs over six innings with five strikeouts.



St. Ignatius beat St. Francis 8-2: St. Ignatius scored four runs to gain control early in this WCAL contest. Leonard Beatie went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. St. Francis' Brent Valentine had a double and RBI. St. Ignatius freshman Archer Horn threw 4.2 innings and gave up two unearned runs to pick up the win.



Serra beat Bellarmine 4-3: Serra won in eight innings despite getting outhit 6-4. Will Bordin and Davis Minton each went four innings and combined for eight strikeouts for the Padres. Bellarmine got two hits apiece from Chris Rudell and Noaln Randol.



Valley Christian beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 12-9: SHC led 3-0 after the first inning and 4-1 through five innings before Valley Christian scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning.



Lincoln beat Oakmont 4-3: Lincoln's Jackson Cook had a home run and threw five innings of three run ball. Oakmont's Adam Reyes had three hits.



El Capitan beat Buhach Colony 3-2: El Capitan stayed perfect in league play with an extra inning win on Tuesday. Braylen Centeno had two hits and two runs scored in the win.