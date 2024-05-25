Baseball Scoreboard: Suspended NCS D1 Final and Granite Bay wins SJS D2 Title

Streak One
SJS D2: Granite Bay beat Elk Grove 4-3: Elk Grove scored a run in the sixth and the seventh to force extra innings, but Granite Bay proved victorious in 11 innings. Granite Bay junior Chase Bentley had a home run and two RBI and gave up two runs over six innings with eight strikeouts. Elk Grove senior Troy Taylor went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. Senior Russell Pettis struck out nine batters in 4.2 innings of relief.
