EBAL Finals are set

Foothill-Pleasanton 8, Monte Vista 3 Foothill (20-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led the rest of the game in an 8-3 win over Monte Vista (14-12). No. 2 hitter Corey Steinhauer hit a first inning homer followed by a RBI double from Brett Hansen and a RBI single from Justin Lavell before Monte Vista got an inning ending double play. Monte Vista leadoff hitter Andrew Howard had a home run in the loss. Hansen threw four innings of three hit ball and five strikeouts before exiting with 66 pitches. Three other pitchers combined for the final nine outs. Monte Vista starter Ryan Fleming went four innings in giving up eight hits and five runs (four earned). Monte Vista won the team's previous meeting on April 26 (7-6). The Falcons have won seven straight since that loss. De La Salle 11, Amador Valley 1 The Spartans (21-4) scored in five of six innings to bounce back from last week's 3-2 loss to Amador Valley (15-10-1) with an 11-1 win in the East Bay Athletic League semi-finals. Jared Amigh, Austin Elder, Trace Tammaro and Nick Cirelli combined for nine RBI for De La Salle, which has scored double digit runs eight times this season. De La Salle outhit Amador Valley 13-3 with Kyle Harrison tossing five shutout innings of two hit ball with six strikeouts. Michael Wiborn had a home run for the Dons.