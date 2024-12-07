Football: Amador Valley claims 3-AA NorCal Title with win at McClymonds

Amador Valley scored the final 22 points to earn a 44-33 win at McClymonds in a back and forth contest for the 3-AA NorCal title. Amador Valley senior running back Ismael Duenas ran for three touchdowns, including the game’s final two scores, and senior quarterback Tristan Ti’a (Oregon State) threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. McClymonds senior running back Sharkly Tamale had four touchdown runs with two of them coming from more than 50 yards out.



Ti’a part of a talented quarterbacking group: It is a good year for quarterbacks this season in Northern California, and Ti’a (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is moving his way up the pecking order. On Friday, he moved the pocket to buy time from the rushers, showed a quick release over the middle of the field and displayed good running awareness to see lanes on designed runs. He also threw a good deep ball for a touchdown to Aidan Foley.



2026 Cole Goldsworthy is one to track: At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Goldsworthy is thin for an end defender, but the projection is there. He has a long frame, gets off the ball well and was able to get around blockers on what is a big McClymonds line. The Amador Valley returner will have colleges coming around in the spring.



Missed Opportunities for McClymonds: The Warriors led by 11 points on three different occasions in the second half, but couldn’t get the Dons’ offense off the field after forcing two turnovers on downs in the first half. The momentum shifted in the fourth quarter when a special teams mistake pinned the Warriors inside their own five yard line and was followed by a three and out from the offense.



Rahsjon Duncan rises in the 2026 class: Despite leaving the game due to injury in the second half, Duncan showcased the skills why Arizona, Washington State, San Jose State, Cal and Oregon State have offered him. He got open early going down the left sideline and later made a tough catch going across the field in reaching high for the ball and keeping his feet in. He’s a good route runner who also covers well on defense.