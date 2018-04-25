Jesuit stays hot in extra inning win

Jesuit (12-6) beat Davis (12-6) 10-7 in 10 innings for its 8th straight win since a 4-6 start. The loss snapped an eight game win streak for the Blue Devils, which also picked up their first league loss. The Marauders got a 10th inning, three run homer from senior Troy Shields to notch the road win. The decisive hit followed a double from junior Carter Benbrook (Washington) and a single from sophomore Dan Susac (Oregon State). Davis led 4-0 after three innings as starter Zach Carrell retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced. He ran into trouble in the fourth as Jesuit sent nine hitters to the plate highlighted by a RBI double from Shields and a two RBI double from junior Sam Daly off reliever Owen Schwab to take a 5-4 lead. In addition to Shields' three hits and four RBI, Benbrook finished 3-for-6 with a home run and three runs scored and sophomore Luke Williams added three hits. Starter Cody Jensen (Stanford) went four innings and gave up seven hits and six runs (four earned). He walked three and struck out three. Williams finished the game throwing five innings of one run ball in striking out five. Davis was led by senior Ryan Holgate (Arizona), who went 5-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Junior Nick Vogt (UC Santa Barbara) had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Junior Adrian Sanchez threw well in relief with 1.2 perfect innings and four strikeouts, including punching out the top three Jesuit hitters in the sixth inning. The staffs combined to walk seven and hit seven batters. Jesuit, which plays Davis on Thursday, holds a one game lead in the Delta League over a three way tie of Davis, Elk Grove and Franklin.