March 23 Scores: Top 10 teams Cardinal Newman, Granada and Whitney get wins

Hollister beat Palma 4-2: Both teams came into this game undefeated with Hollister improving to 7-0. The Balers scored all four runs in the bottom of the third inning.



Valley Christian beat Serra 8-1: Quinten Marsh had two RBI and Tatum Marsh and Carmelo Rivera each had two runs scored. Alec Belardes threw fiving innings of one run ball with five strikeouts. Ben Cleary scored the lone run for the Padres.



Branham beat Leland 8-4: Branham improved to 9-1 with Jason Armer, Sean Murphy and Jacob Rinehart each driving in two runs. Evan Williams threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Leland's Dominic Poole had a triple and two RBI.



Cardinal Newman beat College Park 11-7: Anane Wilson went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for the Cardinals. College Park got out to a 3-0 lead before Cardinal Newman scored eight runs in the bottom of the third. College Park freshman Desmond Cobb went 4-for-4 in the loss.



San Ramon Valley beat Foothill-Pleasanton 3-1: After losing four out of five games, San Ramon Valley beat Foothill, which has scored one combined run in their two losses.



Granada beat California 3-2: Granada scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to stay undefeaed in the EBAL. Josh Morano had 10 strikeouts for the Matadors. Zach Ragland had two hits and Aidan Camberg had a triple and RBI for the Grizzlies.



Whitney beat Ponderosa 7-0: Gavin McLendon (6 IP, 12 K) and Corden Pettey (1 IP, 2 K) combined on a no-hitter. Luke Oyler went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.



Vanden beat Fairfield 7-0: Vanden improved to 5-1 in using three pitchers to post a three hitter with 12 strikeouts. Dalen Shipp had a home run and three RBI.



Roseville beat Yuba City 8-1: Roseville got two RBI apiece from Brady Ranallo, Logan Lauchner and Parker Hellekson. Dylan Schmitt threw a complete game with six strikeouts.