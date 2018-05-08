May 7 Baseball Recap

Pleasant Grove 6, Elk Grove 5: Trailing 5-0, Pleasant Grove scored one in the fifth, two in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth to shock the Thundering Herd. Elk Grove is in a tie for second with Franklin and a game behind Jesuit. Pleasant Grove is in fifth place. The Eagles got hits from six players, including two hits from Austin Brazzle. Caleb Clausen reached base three times, all on walks, in addition to four shutout innings of relief to pick up the win. Elk Grove got a double and two RBI from Kenny Williams and Kemmet Brown had three hit from the leadoff spot. Jake Jordan was the starter and went 5.2 innings in giving up three runs. Four of the six Pleasant Grove runs were unearned. St. Mary’s-Stockton 3, Lincoln-Stockton 2: Dylan Fagundes doubled in the top of the eighth to score Chandler Sanguinetti as the Rams clinch the Tri-City Athletic League title. Fagundes threw a complete game (eight innings) in giving up six hits, two runs and a walk while striking out four. He improved to 7-1 on the year with a 0.93 ERA. The Trojans, which are a game up on Lodi for second place in the TCAL, got two hits from senior Evan Nelson. Junior Samuel Bones went seven innings of two run ball to get a no-decision. Franklin-Elk Grove 7, Jesuit 4: Jesuit scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but couldn’t clinch the Delta League title as Franklin scored the final seven runs. The Wildcats got two hits apiece from its top four hitters of Zach Meddings, Chase Davis, Nico Regino and Evan Gibbons. Gibbons had two doubles and two RBI. Junior Grant Stevens worked around nine hits allowed (six in the first inning) to throw a complete game. Dan Susac, Troy Shields and Joe Hagopian each had two hits for the Marauders. Dominic Wall (2.2 innings) and Luke Wolger (3.1 innings) threw for Jesuit. Rocklin 2, Woodcreek 0: Braiden Waltermire threw a complete game, three hitter with five strikeouts. It was his first win since March 12 against Franklin. Cole Anderson went 2-for-3 for the Thunder. Woodcreek starter Tyler Smith threw five innings of two run ball and Cameron Carr went 2-for-3. Oak Ridge 7, Del Oro 3: Sophomore Tino Bethancourt had a home runs and the Trojans got doubles from Jackson Slaughter and Brayden Tester to move into first place in the Sierra Foothill League. The Trojans own a one game lead over Del Oro, Rocklin and Woodcreek. Nathan Hanson and Will Crookham combined on a four hitter for Oak Ridge. For Del Oro, Zach Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. After giving up six runs in an 8-1 stretch to move to the top of the standings, the Golden Eagles have given up 17 runs in the past two losses. Lincoln 6, Placer 0: The Fighting Zebras scored six runs in the sixth inning for its 18th straight win. It is the eighth shutout for Lincoln, which has losses to Woodland, Pleasant Valley and Yuba City.