Monte Vista shuts out San Leandro

With the defenses staying ahead of the offenses most the night, Monte Vista (2-0) got a 99 interception return from senior Jacob Oliphant midway through the fourth quarter in its 20-0 win over San Leandro (2-1). Monte Vista's defense stands up Monte Vista was very good at clogging the San Leandro run game, getting pressure led by senior lineman Chip Menard and strong overall games from Oliphant, senior Nate Rutchena, senior Cristian Luciano and senior Connor Shay. Mustangs win with red zone defense Three times San Leandro got into the red zone either tied or within one possession. A fumble led to Monte Vista's first score. The second trip ended with the halftime buzzer. The third was halted by an interception at the goal line and subsequent return by Oliphant. San Leandro's pressure stalls Monte Vista's attack Through its interior pressure led by senior linebacker Osaro Aihie, San Leandro was able to keep the Mustangs' running game in check and make them one dimensional. Monte Vista hit a big early pass play from senior Jack Stewardson to Rutchena. They also got a 26 yard touchdown pass to Oliphant for a 20 point lead, but struggled to generate consistent production. Next week: Monte Vista: vs. Liberty at Freedom HS San Leandro: vs. Logan at Burrell Field