St. Francis 2025 RB Kingston Keanaaina has committed to BYU

St. Francis-Mountain View 2025 running back Kingston Keanaaina (No. 40 overall in the 2025 rankings) comes into this season as one of the top running backs in the region and has now come off the board with a commitment to BYU.

Keanaaina has a slashing running style, will break arm tackles and is a big play threat. He has provided a different running back than previous Lancers who have relied more on power. The WCAL running back of the year in 2023 ran for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He is the second Top 50 recruit to commit to BYU in joining Fremont-Oakland DE Kelepi Vete.
 
