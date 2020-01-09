Vanden preps for non-league tests this month

Discussion in 'Girls Basketball' started by Streak One, Jan 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM.

  Streak One

    Nov 11, 2003
    Vanden (12-2) is prepping for a trio of non-league games over the next 11 days against Oakland Tech, Menlo and Acalanes. The Vikings, which have losses to George Washington-Colorado at the Tarkanian Classic and Laguna Creek (15-1) at the West Coast Jamboree, where they finished third in the Pearl Division.

    They are led by sophomore Jiana Creswell (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and senior Joia Armstrong (10 points, 7 rebounds). Seniors Tyliah Grady and Rayonni Mack combined for 16 points per game.

    The Vikings won the 2017 Division II state title, but have missed the NorCal playoffs the past two seasons.
     
  cptmycpa

    Jan 19, 2016
    Laguna Creek beat league opponent Monterey Trail last night, 61-45 at Laguna Creek. Monterey Trail is now 11-2.

    Tomorrow, Friday, 1/10, Laguna Creek (15-1) plays a league home game against McClatchy (16-1). This should be a good test to see if Laguna Creek is for real this season. It will be televised on the NFHS network. Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail and McClatchy making the Metropolitan League competitive again after losing Sac. High from the league.
    https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/sports/...2&maxpreps=desktop_next_game_box_teamschedule
     
  GBBall4L

    Dec 15, 2019
    That should be a good one
     
