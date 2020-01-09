Vanden preps for non-league tests this month

Laguna Creek beat league opponent Monterey Trail last night, 61-45 at Laguna Creek. Monterey Trail is now 11-2.Tomorrow, Friday, 1/10, Laguna Creek (15-1) plays a league home game against McClatchy (16-1). This should be a good test to see if Laguna Creek is for real this season. It will be televised on the NFHS network. Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail and McClatchy making the Metropolitan League competitive again after losing Sac. High from the league.