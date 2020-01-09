Vanden preps for non-league tests this month

Vanden (12-2) is prepping for a trio of non-league games over the next 11 days against Oakland Tech, Menlo and Acalanes. The Vikings, which have losses to George Washington-Colorado at the Tarkanian Classic and Laguna Creek (15-1) at the West Coast Jamboree, where they finished third in the Pearl Division. They are led by sophomore Jiana Creswell (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and senior Joia Armstrong (10 points, 7 rebounds). Seniors Tyliah Grady and Rayonni Mack combined for 16 points per game. The Vikings won the 2017 Division II state title, but have missed the NorCal playoffs the past two seasons.