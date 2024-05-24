Baseball Scoreboard: Section Titles to St. Mary's, Oakmont

St. Mary’s beat Rocklin 6-1: The Rams got a complete game, four hitter with nine strikeouts from junior Tanner Grove and a 2-for-4, two RBI showing from senior Michael Quedens to win the SJS Division I title. The Rams have won 17 in a row and are in line for a top two seed in the NorCal playoffs.



Oakmont beat Central Catholic 3-0: Seven different players registered a hit for Oakmont, which got a two hit shutout with 11 strikeouts from junior Trevor Wilson in the SJS Division III title game. Central Catholic senior TP Wentworth went six innings and gave up three runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts.



Menlo beat Lincoln-San Jose 3-1: Menlo, which had four sophomores in its starting lineup, got two hits from sophomore Chuck Wynn to take the CCS Division VI crown. Senior Ryan Schnell gave up four hits in a complete game outing. Lincoln senior Joey Telucci went 2-for-3 in the loss.



Capuchino beat Santa Cruz 1-0: Senior Ryan Burton tossed a complete game, three-hitter and junior Anakin Manuel drove in junior Lucas Zayac for the game’s lone run in the CCS Division V championship game. Capuchino had early season wins over Serra and St. Francis.



Friday’s Schedule:



SJS D2: Granite Bay vs. Elk Grove

CCS D2: The King’s Academy vs. Leigh

CCS D4: Mountain View vs. Homestead

NCS D1: De La Salle vs. Granada

NCS D5: Branson vs. Head-Royce