Elite is Earned New Year Classic

Discussion in 'Girls Basketball' started by Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:57 AM.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
Lincoln-Stockton leads Las Lomas 7-0 with 353 left Q1
Lincoln leads Las Lomas 21-3 end Q1
Lincoln leads Las Lomas 45-11 at halftime.
Lincoln has some size and solid guard play
Lincoln leads 65-18 end Q3
Lincoln wins 69-22
Sophomore Lauren Garces led three Trojans in double figures with 21 points
St Mary’s Stockton leads 5-2 over Bishop Manogue with 323 left Q1
St Mary’s leads 9-7 end Q1.
Rams haven’t made a three yet
St Mary’s leads 17-9 with 411 left in Q2.
St Marys leads 26-13 with 116 left in the half.
Rams getting healthier but a work in progress as far as Open competition goes. Have some pieces and can still get turnovers in press, but a lack of shooting prevents them from going on those game changing runs
Rams lead 41-22 with 316 left Q3.
Like Sherman’s game. Really good feel for a freshman
St Mary’s leads 53-27 end Q3.
Sherman has 14. Moss has 10. Oliver has 8.
Rams out scores Bishop Manogue 20-7 to end the quarter
St Mary’s wins 76-35.
Rams started hitting shots in second half and wore down Bishop Monague
How long is Holland out?
SHC and O’Dowd about to tip off
O’Dowd leads 18-5 with 206 left Q1
Bishop O’Dowd leads SHC 21-7 end Q1.
Dragons have made four 3s
Dragons lead SHC 34-20 at halftime.
SHC slow to start with a tough game last night but played better in Q2.
O’Dowd is +15 from three point range in the difference in the game
O’Dowd leads 42-28 with 309 left Q3.
Game has been even since the first quarter.
O’Dowd leads SHC 46-36 end Q3.
Feels like SHC is going to have one more push to get back into this game
O’Dowd leads 50-41 with 543 left Q4
Bishop O’Dowd wins 63-50.
Dragons had three in double figures led by 12 from Hankins.
Lewis had 16 for SHC
McClatchy and Heritage are up next
Heritage out to a 7-0 lead
Heritage leads McClatchy 20-9 behind 11 first quarter points from Jordan Sweeney.
Heritage leads 26-13 with 448 left Q2.
Lowery has 8 of the 13 for McClatchy.
All Heritage here up 40-13 over McClatchy at halftime.
Heritage looking good with the super crafty Sweeney running the show and Muse getting Free with her ability to move. Patriots play hard and looking to attack at every opportunity.
Heritage leads McClatchy 56-29 end Q3.
Sweeney and Muse have combined for 30.
Lowery has 16 of the 29 for the Lions
Heritage rolled to a 70-41 win over McClatchy. Jordan Sweeney was very good for the Patriots.
Miramonte and Folsom will start in about 10 minutes.
No Charity Gallegos today for Folsom
Miramonte and Folsom tied at 8 with 454 left Q1
Miramonte leads Folsom 15-12 end Q1.
Fast paced first eight minutes
Miramonte leads 21-19 with 215 left in the half.
Ragged game so far.
Balanced scoring for both teams
Folsom leads Miramonte 26-23 end Q2. The largest lead for either side is 5 points
Miramonte leads Folsom 33-30 with 313 left Q3 after back to back 3s from Rebecca Welsh
Miramonte beats Folsom 53-42. Rebecca Welsh helped break the game open with some key three pointers. She finished with 24 points
Carondelet leads St Joseph 13-12 end Q1.
Bamberger has 8 points
St Joseph leads 22-16 with 339 left Q2
Pilots running good stuff in half court
St Joseph with a well played first half to lead Carondelet 30-20 at halftime. Zhane Duckett has 13 for SJND.
St Joseph leads 30-26 with 251 left Q3.
Pilots haven’t scored in the second half