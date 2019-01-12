Elite is Earned New Year Classic

Discussion in 'Girls Basketball' started by Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:57 AM.

Post New Thread
Page 1 of 2
  1. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
     
    1 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:57 AM
  2. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Lincoln-Stockton leads Las Lomas 7-0 with 353 left Q1
     
    2 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 9:12 AM
  3. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Lincoln leads Las Lomas 21-3 end Q1
     
    3 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 9:20 AM
  4. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Lincoln leads Las Lomas 45-11 at halftime.

    Lincoln has some size and solid guard play
     
    4 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 9:38 AM
  5. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Lincoln leads 65-18 end Q3
     
    5 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:04 AM
  6. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Lincoln wins 69-22
     
    6 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:14 AM
  7. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Sophomore Lauren Garces led three Trojans in double figures with 21 points
     
    7 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:19 AM
  8. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Mary’s Stockton leads 5-2 over Bishop Manogue with 323 left Q1
     
    8 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:40 AM
  9. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Mary’s leads 9-7 end Q1.

    Rams haven’t made a three yet
     
    9 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:46 AM
  10. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Mary’s leads 17-9 with 411 left in Q2.
     
    10 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 10:55 AM
  11. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Marys leads 26-13 with 116 left in the half.

    Rams getting healthier but a work in progress as far as Open competition goes. Have some pieces and can still get turnovers in press, but a lack of shooting prevents them from going on those game changing runs
     
    11 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 11:02 AM
  12. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Rams lead 41-22 with 316 left Q3.

    Like Sherman’s game. Really good feel for a freshman
     
    12 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 11:23 AM
  13. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Mary’s leads 53-27 end Q3.

    Sherman has 14. Moss has 10. Oliver has 8.

    Rams out scores Bishop Manogue 20-7 to end the quarter
     
    13 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 11:32 AM
  14. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Mary’s wins 76-35.

    Rams started hitting shots in second half and wore down Bishop Monague
     
    14 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 11:57 AM
  15. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    How long is Holland out?

    SHC and O’Dowd about to tip off
     
    15 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 12:01 PM
  16. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    O’Dowd leads 18-5 with 206 left Q1
     
    16 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 12:13 PM
  17. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Bishop O’Dowd leads SHC 21-7 end Q1.

    Dragons have made four 3s
     
    17 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 12:17 PM
  18. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Dragons lead SHC 34-20 at halftime.

    SHC slow to start with a tough game last night but played better in Q2.

    O’Dowd is +15 from three point range in the difference in the game
     
    18 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 12:33 PM
  19. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    O’Dowd leads 42-28 with 309 left Q3.

    Game has been even since the first quarter.
     
    19 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 12:50 PM
  20. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    O’Dowd leads SHC 46-36 end Q3.

    Feels like SHC is going to have one more push to get back into this game
     
    20 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 12:56 PM
  21. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    O’Dowd leads 50-41 with 543 left Q4
     
    21 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 1:02 PM
  22. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Bishop O’Dowd wins 63-50.

    Dragons had three in double figures led by 12 from Hankins.

    Lewis had 16 for SHC
     
    22 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 1:20 PM
  23. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    McClatchy and Heritage are up next
     
    23 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 1:21 PM
  24. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Heritage out to a 7-0 lead
     
    24 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 1:35 PM
  25. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Heritage leads McClatchy 20-9 behind 11 first quarter points from Jordan Sweeney.
     
    25 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 1:45 PM
  26. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Heritage leads 26-13 with 448 left Q2.

    Lowery has 8 of the 13 for McClatchy.
     
    26 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 1:53 PM
  27. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    All Heritage here up 40-13 over McClatchy at halftime.

    Heritage looking good with the super crafty Sweeney running the show and Muse getting Free with her ability to move. Patriots play hard and looking to attack at every opportunity.
     
    27 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 2:04 PM
  28. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Heritage leads McClatchy 56-29 end Q3.

    Sweeney and Muse have combined for 30.

    Lowery has 16 of the 29 for the Lions
     
    28 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 2:27 PM
  29. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Heritage rolled to a 70-41 win over McClatchy. Jordan Sweeney was very good for the Patriots.
     
    29 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 2:49 PM
  30. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Miramonte and Folsom will start in about 10 minutes.

    No Charity Gallegos today for Folsom
     
    30 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 3:19 PM
  31. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Miramonte and Folsom tied at 8 with 454 left Q1
     
    31 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 3:38 PM
  32. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Miramonte leads Folsom 15-12 end Q1.

    Fast paced first eight minutes
     
    32 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 3:49 PM
  33. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Miramonte leads 21-19 with 215 left in the half.

    Ragged game so far.

    Balanced scoring for both teams
     
    33 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:03 PM
  34. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Folsom leads Miramonte 26-23 end Q2. The largest lead for either side is 5 points
     
    34 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:09 PM
  35. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Miramonte leads Folsom 33-30 with 313 left Q3 after back to back 3s from Rebecca Welsh
     
    35 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:27 PM
  36. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Miramonte beats Folsom 53-42. Rebecca Welsh helped break the game open with some key three pointers. She finished with 24 points
     
    36 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:57 PM
  37. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    Carondelet leads St Joseph 13-12 end Q1.

    Bamberger has 8 points
     
    37 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 5:24 PM
  38. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Joseph leads 22-16 with 339 left Q2

    Pilots running good stuff in half court
     
    38 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 5:34 PM
  39. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Joseph with a well played first half to lead Carondelet 30-20 at halftime. Zhane Duckett has 13 for SJND.
     
    39 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 5:40 PM
  40. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,926
    Likes Received:
    2,254
    St Joseph leads 30-26 with 251 left Q3.

    Pilots haven’t scored in the second half
     
    40 Streak One, Jan 12, 2019 at 5:58 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Page 1 of 2
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page