Football: Pittsburg falls short in 1-AA State Bowl

In their third state bowl appearance, Pittsburg's run ended with a 28-26 loss to Lincoln-San Diego in what will still go down as one of the Pirates' best teams ever. Both teams matched scores throughout the night, but a missed two point conversion with 1:19 left proved to be the diffference

Hornets control the game on the ground: Lincoln used a power running game to control the game flow and finished with 272 yards led by Donald Reed and Junior Curtis. The effort was cemented by a fourth quarter drive that went 10 plays for 80 yards and took more than six minutes off the clock. The drive, which featured numerous inside runs, was finished off when quarterback Akili Smith Jr. kept it and went around the left end for the final score.

Jamar Searcy caps strong season: The championship stage of the past three weeks can be a time when under the radar prospects burst onto the scene or to cement their spot as a top player in their class. The latter is the case for Pittsburg running back Jamar Searcy, who scored four touchdowns in the loss. He runs with burst, has the strength to get through contact and put together a strong receiving night. Searcy is signed to Washington State and could be in line for early playing time with the Cougars.

Pittsburg's place in NorCal football: The Pirates have now made three state bowl appearances since 2017 and they have won four straight NCS Division I titles. They annually play one of the toughest schedules in the region and are now graduating one of the best classes we have seen from NorCal in recent years. When we are talking about the top programs in the state, Pittsburg is firmly in that conversation.
 
