Marin Catholic 2025 TE Braiden Bachich-Dixon commits to San Jose State

Marin Catholic tight end Braiden Bachich-Dixon (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock grow since the end of the high school season and became the first 2025 Bay Area commit for head coach Ken Niumatalolo. He chose the Spartans over other Mountain West offers Fresno State, Nevada and Washington State.



While he projects as a tight end, Bachich-Dixon played wide receiver for the WIldcats where he showed the ability to get clean releases, pressure the top of the defense and make contested catches. He averaged 20 yards per catch in finishing with 853 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 132 yards and two touchdowns in the state title game.



Bachich-Dixon is slotted to be a weapon in what should be a wide open passing attack for the Spartans, which plan to run the Spread-N-Shead offense with roots back to June Jones.



In total, San Jose State now has 10 commitments in the rising senior class with eight of them coming from California.