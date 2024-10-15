NCP Football Top 20: Another Week, Another CCS Shakeup

1. De La Salle (6-0)



The Spartans played the rare Tuesday game when it beat the NFL Academy 31-9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England. Derrick Blanche and Dominic Kelley each had two touchdowns and Jayden Nicholas had two fumble recoveries. They return to the field this Friday against San Ramon Valley.



2. Folsom (6-1)



In a 58-0 win over Del Oro, Ryder Lyons threw for five first half touchdowns with three going to Jameson Powell and two going to Nela Tupou. The Bulldogs have given up 21 total points in three on field SFL games. Folsom will play the first of three road games against Whitney on Friday.



3. Pittsburg (5-1)



Marley Alcantara went 7-for-8 for 238 yards and five touchdowns with Makari Kenion catching a pair of scores in a 49-0 win over Freedom. Jewelous Walls had a team high six tackles. On October 18, Pittsburg will travel to Heritage before a home game against Liberty the following week.



4. San Ramon Valley (7-0)



Matthew Garibaldi rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Rhett Thompson threw for three touchdowns in a 38-26 win over California to give the Grizzlies their first loss. Defensively, Marco Jones had 13 tackles and the team logged three sacks and three interceptions. Next up is a trip to De La Salle on Friday.



5. St. Ignatius (5-1)



After getting two impressive home wins over Serra and Riordan, the Wildcats traveled to San Jose City College and beat Bellarmine 46-0. Jarious Hogan had three rushing touchdowns for St. Ignatius, which will host St. Francis this week in a Top 10 matchup.



6. St. Francis (5-1)



Kingston Keanaaina rushed for 323 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Francis to a 27-21 win over Serra. He has now rushed for at least 300 yards in back-to-back games heading into this week’s contest against St. Ignatius.



7. Rocklin (6-1)



Rocklin had nine different players get at least one carry and went for 233 yards as a team in a 48-7 win over Davis. Derek Keeley had two rushing touchdowns and starting quarterback Matt Janowiak had two scores on the ground. The Thunder will host Granite Bay on Friday.



8. Serra (2-4)



Nano Latu rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff return for a score, but Serra dropped their second WCAL game in losing at St. Francis 27-21. The Padres also got a touchdown catch from Charlie Wiley. Serra will host Mitty on Saturday.



9. Los Gatos (5-1)



Los Gatos was pushed in their league opener before beating Menlo-Atherton 21-14. The Wildcats got rushing touchdowns from Grayson Doslak and Scotty Brennan and a fumble return from a score from Henry Masters. That was one of three turnovers forced by Los Gatos, heading into this Saturday’s contest at Sacred Heart Prep.



10. Grant (5-3)



In their likely toughest league test, Grant went on the road and beat West Park 48-7 with more than 400 total yards. Three sophomores caught touchdowns for Grant with Koby Shabazz, Deangleo Knight and Zo Edwards. Jeremiah Tuiileila had eight tackles and two sacks. Next up is Antelope on Friday.



11. St. Mary’s-Stockton (5-2)



Kenneth Moore III had three total touchdowns, including a punt return, and Manaalii Danielson had an interception return for a score in a 48-14 win over Kimball. The Rams got out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. They will host Edison-Stockton this week.



12. Soquel (4-2)



Soquel led Hollister 14-10 after three quarters before rushing touchdowns from JB Bright and Tyreis Lundy put away a 28-10 win on Thursday. The Knights haven’t given up more than 14 points in a game this season. They will host Alvarez on Thursday.



13. Cardinal Newman (6-0)



In a matchup of undefeated teams, Cardinal Newman won at Windsor 24-23 in overtime as L.T. Retamoza found Jonah Bertoli for the game winning touchdown. Cardinal Newman led 17-7 at the half before Windsor scored 10 fourth quarter points to force overtime. The Cardinals will host Rancho Cotate on Friday.



14. El Cerrito (5-1)



El Cerrito held St. Mary's-Berkeley to 22 total yards in a 55-0 win. The Gauchos led 42-0 at the half in their third shutout of the season. El Cerrito will take on Salesian this week with the winner having the inside track in the TCAL-Rock Division.



15. Downey (7-0)



Carson Lamb threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns with Ethan Woodmansee having nine catches for 150 yards and a score as Downey beat Modesto 41-7. The Knights have given up 10 total points through two league games, but face possibly its biggest test of the regular season at Turlock this week.



16. Marin Catholic (4-2)



Jarred Geissberger ran for two touchdowns and tossed a touchdown pass for Marin Catholic in a 21-7 win at San Marin for their fourth straight win. Braiden Bachich-Dixon was out, according to Ethan Kassel. The Wildcats host Vintage on Saturday afternoon.



17. Manteca (6-1)



Manteca amassed nearly 500 total yards in a 56-0 win over Mountain House. Maava Tialavea rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns. In total, seven different players scored touchdowns. Next up is a Friday night trip to East Union.



18. Oak Ridge (3-4)



Phoenix Hester threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards in a 23-3 win over Jesuit. Kaleb Edwards had two touchdown catches with one coming from Jasen Womack. Troy Taber had 11 total tackles in the win. Oak Ridge, winners of three of four games, will play Davis on Friday.



19. Salinas (5-1)



Salinas led Monterey 20-7 at the half, but ended up trailing 21-20 in the second half before scoring a fourth quarter touchdown for the 28-21 win. Deyven Marquez and Brandon Palma each rushed for more than 100 yards. Next up is Aptos on October 18.



20. Valley Christian-San Jose (4-2)



With a 31-13 win over Riordan, the Warriors are off to a 3-0 start in the WCAL and have allowed just 20 total points in those games. Marcel Leggett rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown and freshman quarterback Rome Pritchard threw two touchdown passes. Valley Christian also grabbed three interceptions led by two from Jordan Vargas.