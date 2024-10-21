NCP Football Top 20: De La Salle, St. Francis earn Top 10 wins

Streak One
1. De La Salle (7-0)
The anticipated showdown with San Ramon Valley was almost over before it started as Jaden Jefferson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score and Duece Jones-Drew had a touchdown run less than two minutes in to give De La Salle a 14-0 lead. Bubba Vargas added an interception return for a score as the Spartans led 35-0 at the half en route to a 42-14 win. Defensively, the Spartans tallied seven sacks. This Friday, De La Salle will host Monte Vista in the final home game of the regular season.
2. Folsom (7-1)
Ryder Lyons threw for 171 yards and five touchdowns and the Bulldogs got rushing touchdowns from Carter Jackson and Erick Orme Jr. in a 69-7 win over Whitney. Lua DaBerry had three of Folsom’s 14 tackles for loss. Folsom led 42-7 at the half. Next up is a trip to Jesuit and the regular season finale at Granite Bay on November 1.
3. Pittsburg (6-1)
Two BVAL games, two shutouts for the Pirates after they beat Heritage 45-0 on Friday. The Pittsburg defense had three sacks and forced five turnovers. Jamar Searcy has six carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. This week, the Pirates will get their toughest test in league play as it takes on Liberty.
4. San Ramon Valley (7-1)
The Wolves trailed De La Salle 14-0 less than two minutes in and got only two second half touchdowns in a 42-14 loss to the Spartans. Rhett Thompson’s touchdown passes went to Owen Scott and Evan Economos. The loss came after two highly competitive games in 2023 between the two programs. San Ramon Valley will host Amador Valley on Friday heading into a late season bye week.
5. St. Francis-Mountain View (6-1)
The Lancers were down 13-0 to St. Ignaius at the half and Kingston Keanaaina had -1 rushing yards in the first 24 minutes. Behind a big offensive line, Keanaaina rushed for more than 200 in the second half, including an 80 yard touchdown to start the third quarter in a 27-13 win. Grant Righellis also had a touchdown catch. In four of their six winners, the Lancers have held their opponents to 14 points or less. St. Francis hosts Sacred Heart Cathedral on Friday before road games against Valley Christian and Riordan to end the regular season.
6. St. Ignatius (5-2)
The Wildcats’ five game winning streak came to an end with a 27-13 home loss to St. Francis. Jarious Hogan had two touchdown runs for St. Ignatius, which were shutout in the second half. The Wildcats have three come from behind wins in the second half this season. There isn’t much time to rest as St. Ignatius will host Valley Christian, which remained undefeated in the WCAL.
7. Rocklin (7-1)
Derek Keeley rushed for 142 yards and a score and Rafi Merino rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns in Rocklin’s 35-21 win over Granite Bay. Keeley also had 10 tackles and an interception. The Thunder, which were tied 21-21 at the half, had four sacks and two interceptions. Rocklin will play at Del Oro on Friday.
8. Serra (3-4)
The Serra offense had its most productive outing the season in a 56-21 win over Mitty. Nano Latu had three first half rushing touchdowns as the Padres led 35-14 after 24 minutes. They will travel to Bellarmine on Friday with season ending games to follow against Riordan and Valley Christian.
9. Los Gatos (6-1)
Los Gatos led Sacred Heart Prep 28-10 at the half en route to a 42-10 win. Callum Schweitzer threw three touchdowns passes with two of them going to Max Thomas. The Wildcats, which are giving up 10 points per game in their wins with the lone loss coming to Pittsburg, will host Menlo on Friday.
10. St. Mary’s-Stockton (6-2)
Kenneth Moore III had nearly 200 total yards and a receiving touchdown in a 35-23 win over Edison-Stockton. Overall, the Rams had 460 total yards and the defense had 15 tackles for loss as Diego Hernandez had three of them. This week, St. Mary’s will travel to Tracy.
11. Grant (6-3)
Sophomore Zo Edwards continues his breakout season with 60 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Antelope. Brandon Lambert had 82 rushing yards and two scores. The Pacers, with losses to De La Salle, Clovis East and Lincoln-San Diego, are off this week before concluding the regular season against Cordova.
12. Soquel (5-2)
Soquel beat Alvarez 35-7 as Sam Whelan ran for two touchdowns and ran for a score. The Knights have won five in a row heading into a pair of road games against Monterey and Salinas the next two weeks. Monterey (4-3) has losses to Menlo-Atherton, Carmel and Salinas.
13. Cardinal Newman (7-0)
Jamari Gentry ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Tino Retamoza threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns to Zion Cargill and Jonah Bertoli in a 38-8 win over Rancho Cotate. Jimmy McKenzie and Jesse Myers each had a sack as the Cardinals got out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. They will host San Marin on Friday.
14. El Cerrito (1-6*)
On the field, El Cerrito beat Salesian 28-7, but off the field, the Gauchos had five on field wins turn to forfeit losses after it was determined they played ineligible players, according to the Bay Area News Group. Next up on the schedule is an October 25 game against Vallejo.
15. Marin Catholic (5-2)
The Wildcats have won five in a row after shutting out Vintage 20-0. Caeden Afsharipour threw a touchdown to Kelly Storms and ran in a touchdown. Marin Catholic also got a rushing touchdown from Jarred Geissberger. Marin Catholic has allowed 14 total points over the last four games. The Wildcats will play at Rancho Cotate this week.
16. Manteca (7-1)
Nikko Juarez rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Manteca’s 49-0 win over East Union. In total, six different players scored for the Buffaloes, which led 42-0 at the half. Manteca will play at Patterson on Friday and can clinch a share of the VOL title with a win.
17. Oak Ridge (4-4)
Thorne Watson rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Kaleb Edwards caught a 50 yard touchdown catch in a 71-0 win over Davis. Issac Pierce had two interceptions for the Trojans. Oak Ridge will host Whitney on Friday ahead of a November 1 matchup to Rocklin.
18. Salinas (6-1)
After some closer than expected calls in the first three league games, Salinas left no doubt in a 56-7 win over Aptos. Rico Maturino threw for 354 yards with more than 200 of those going to Emarrcis Turner. It was a season high in points scored and a season low in points allowed. The Cowboys step out of league play against Arroyo Grande, which is 7-1, this week. They also have a showdown with Soquel on November 1.
19. Valley Christian-San Jose (5-2)
Marcel Leggett had two rushing touchdowns and Corban Bixby returned an interception for a score in a 21-7 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral. They were tied 7-7 at the half. Valley Christian closes the season with three games against Top 10 teams starting with St. Ignatius on Friday.
20. Twelve Bridges (8-0)
Twelve Bridges makes its first Top 20 appearance in school history after staying undefeated with a 51-34 win over Placer. Braeden Ward rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Raging Rhinos have now scored at least 50 points in six of their eight games. They travel to Roseville on Friday.
