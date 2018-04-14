Baseball Roundup - April 14

De La Salle wns intersectional showdown De La Salle followed up its extra inning win over Foothill-Pleasanton with a 3-1 win against Elk Grove at Cal-Berkeley. The Spartans had senior lead-off hitter Dominic Grupalo go 3-for-3 and fellow senior Trace Tammaro added two RBI. Senior Gunner Mayer worked around five walks and two hits over four innings to shutout the Thundering Herd in picking up the win. Senior Blake Dickman was the lone Elk Grove hitter with two hits. Senior Jack Zalaksy, who had previous starts against Valley Christian, Torrey Pines and St. Mary’s, went five innings in giving up three runs. The loss snaps a six game winning streak for the Thundering Herd. Roseville knocks off Heritage Roseville scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to erase a 2-0 deficit against Heritage for the 3-2 win. The Tigers benefitted from three Heritage errors in the seventh inning to improve to 10-5-1. Ben Baker had a double for the Tigers and sophomore Dylan Ranallo gave up three hits and two runs over six innings. Stephen Murphy, Jeffrey Heinrich and Bryce Arana each had a single for the Patriots, which lost both games this week in also losing to College Park on Thursday. Heritage led 2-1 after five innings in that game before losing on a walkoff home run. Rams win SJS D1 matchup Dillon Tatum had a home run and three RBI and Jordan Hernandez added another homer in St. Mary’s 5-2 home win against Oak Ridge. Senior Drew Haskell got the start and went 3.1 innings. Senior Chris Bartolomei finished it off with 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Sophomore Tino Bethancourt and senior Cole Ramsey each had a double for the Trojans, who are 4-5 in their last nine games and have scored six total runs in those five losses.