March 8 Scores: De La Salle, Cardinal Newman and Serra stay undefeated

Scotts Valley (2-2) beat Leigh (2-3) 4-1: Quinn Turowski had two RBI and Colin Melrose threw a one hit, complete game with eight strikeouts.



Serra (4-0) beat Bishop O'Dowd (0-4) 10-1: Serra got home runs from Jake Downing and Jim O'Brien and five shutout innings from Samuel Kretsch to keep the Padres undefeated. Siraj Shabazz had a home run in the loss.



Valley Christian (5-1) beat Elk Grove (3-1) 7-1: Alec Belardes and Michael Castaneda combined on a three hitter for the Warriors, which also got a pair of hits from Castaneda and Jacob Hudson.



Cardinal Newman (3-0) beat Granada (3-1) 4-3: Nate Niehaus went 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBI for the Cardinals, which got four innings of good relief from Tanner Bradley. Granada started Josh Morano, who struck out nine batters over 5.2 innings in giving up four runs (one earned).



De La Salle (3-0) beat Woodcreek (1-1): Jack Hershey threw five innings with nine strikeouts and Jack Karst tossed the final two perfect innings with four strikeouts in a Top 20 matchup. Hank Tripaldi reached base three times with two RBI. Austin Nye started the game for Woodcreek and kept it scoreless through three innings before giving up four runs and exiting in the fourth inning.



Acalanes (4-2) beat Foothill Pleasanton (4-1) 3-0: Henry Souza tossed five shutout innings for Acalanes in defeating the Falcons, which got five innings of three run ball from Tyler Gebb. Acalanes' Andrew Habas went 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.



Branson (6-2) beat Marin Catholic (6-1) 4-3: Morris Jacob went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Branson in handing Marin Catholic its first loss. Jayden Lee had two doubles and Carl Schmidt had a triple in the loss.



Franklin Elk Grove (4-0) beat Whitney (2-1) 8-1: The Wildcats got two RBI apiece from Jordan Lopez, Jason Harris and Noah Meaux. Nic Abraham threw a complete game, six hitter. Jax Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a triple for Whitney.



Rocklin (1-3) beat Roseville (1-2): Cameron Castor and Troy Ueltzen each had a home run for the Thunder, which got 11 strikeouts form five different pitchers.