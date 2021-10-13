NCP Daily - October 13

Streak One
Game Notes
It is rare to see a regular season rematch, but we have one in the Northern Section. Chico beat Foothill-Palo Cedro 24-14 on September 9 behind 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns from sophomore Dion Coleman. Foothill quarterback Davis Smith passed and rushed for scores. This was Foothill’s only loss thus far while Chico has won five in a row since a season opening loss to Whitney.
Player Notes
Capital Christian 2022 offensive lineman CJ McMillan has committed to Northern Arizona. I don’t believe he is playing this year due to being ruled ineligible by the section.
JUCO Note
Starting Bay 6 competition this week, Diablo Valley (3-2) will travel to Laney (3-2) on Friday. Laney has won three in a row since a 0-2 start with losses to Modesto and Butte. Jacob Harris (Oakland Tech) has seven total touchdowns for Laney.
Alumni Watch
This was a cool moment in Cincinnati on Sunday with three players from Folsom’s 2014 team on the field after the Packers’ overtime win over the Bengals. Offensive lineman Jonah Williams is off to a terrific start this season.
Video to Watch
Christian Brothers 2025 wide receiver Phillip Bell (6-foot-0, 165 pounds) has 34 catches for 494 yards and five touchdowns.
Story to Read
There is a major game in the Central Valley this week as Central Catholic hosts Manteca. Front Row Preps has an early look at this matchup.
