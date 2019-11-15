November 15 Scores Thread

Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Nov 15, 2019 at 6:53 PM.

  1. Streak One

    Full night of playoff action is on tap.
     
  2. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    On the first play of the game, Matt MacLeod hit Troy Franklin wide open down the left sideline for an 80 yard TD.

    M-A leads Wilcox 7-0
     
  3. larry legend33

    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,692
    Likes Received:
    1,868
    OR a little lucky on drive 1. Looked like lamson fumbled.
    7-0 OR 8:58 first
    #54 for Turlock is a massive human.
     
  4. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Wilcox answers in three plays with a 5 yard run.

    7-7 tie in Atherton with just 1:20 off the game clock
     
  5. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Edson-Stockton leads Folsom 7-0 726 left Q1
     
  6. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Elk Grove leads Vacaville 7-0. Returned the opening kickoff
     
  7. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palma 6 Palo Alto 0
    Crivello with 1 yard TD run. missed extra point
     
  8. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Menlo-Atherton leads Wilcox 14-7. Another long TD for M-A

    Placer leads Yuba City 3-0 near the end of Q1

    Pittsburg leads Logan 7-0
     
  9. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palo Alto 7 Palma 6 with 2:00+ in Q1
    Palma threatening and QB sacked and fumbled on PA 30 yard line and PA took the ball 60+ yards for TD
     
  10. Cmfstud64

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    13
    Paradise Bobcats beating Live Oak 14-0 2 minutes left in the 1st quarter
     
  11. larry legend33

    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,692
    Likes Received:
    1,868
    Still 7-0 Oak Ridge over Turlock. Turlock offense hasn’t been able to get anything going. Very sloppy.

    End of 1
     
  12. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palo Alto 7 Palma 6 end of Q1
     
  13. John Mellencamp

    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2017
    Messages:
    312
    Likes Received:
    223
    Antelope 7 Capital Christian 0 end of 1st
     
  14. Cmfstud64

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    13
    1st quarter is officially in the books and paradise leads 14-0 on the legs of sophmore running back Tyler Harrison. Harrison has 143 yards and 2 tds thru the 1st quarter
     
  15. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Yuba City leads Placer 7-3 with 840 left Q2

    Inderkum leads Davis 14-0

    Vintage leads Redwood 3-0

    Hayward leads American Canyon 7-0
     
  16. John Mellencamp

    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2017
    Messages:
    312
    Likes Received:
    223
    Yuba city 7 Placer 3 2nd qtr
     
  17. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    CS football: Branham leads MVC 13-0
     
  18. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    14-14,M-A and Wilcox tied in 2nd with 10 minutes to go
     
  19. Cmfstud64

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    13
    SCORE! 21-0 paradise lead live oak off of a 4 yard td by senior back Lukas Hartley.
     
  20. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Wilcox goes 95 yards in 20 plays and takes more than 9 minutes off the clock to tie Menlo-Atherton at 14 early Q2

    Wilcox converted two fourth downs on the drive
     
  21. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palo Alto 7 Palma 6 beginning of Q2 10:46
    Palo Alto TD pass to Shepard called back and on Palma 40. Personal foul.


    Terra Nova up 7-2 over Seaside
     
  22. larry legend33

    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,692
    Likes Received:
    1,868
    14-0 OR 9 min 2nd.
     
  23. larry legend33

    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,692
    Likes Received:
    1,868
    Newman 35
    Tennyson 0
    2nd qtr.
     
  24. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Hilmar a 28-3 lead over Bear River with 6:48 to play in 2Q
     
  25. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Santa Teresa has taken a 14-7 lead over Alisal
     
  26. observer22

    Joined:
    Mar 10, 2006
    Messages:
    5,503
    Likes Received:
    1,515
    SRV 3 - MV 0 in 2nd
     
  27. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Salinas up 14-7 over Oak Grove
     
  28. observer22

    Joined:
    Mar 10, 2006
    Messages:
    5,503
    Likes Received:
    1,515
    Foothill 14 - SL 6 in 2nd

    DLS 21 - AV 0 in 1st

    Pitt 21 - Logan 0 in 1st
     
  29. Cmfstud64

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    13
    11 yard td by Tyler Harrison and it's paradise leading 28-0. 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. He now has a first half hat trick!
     
  30. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palo Alto 7 Palma 6:23 Q2
    Palma takes over at 20 yard line after a missed FG by Palo Alto that had a TD pass called back. Palma got out of a tough situation.
     
  31. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palma lost yards on a punt from end zone and Palo Alto takes over at Palma 16 Q2 4:16
     
  32. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Palo Alto 14 Palma 6 Q2 4:00 plus left in half
    16 yard TD to Shepard on slant
    Palma offense missing playmakers Villegas and Bering. PA Shepard a mismatch for Palma and PA QB playing well.
     
  33. Cmfstud64

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    13
    HALFTIME:
    Paradise lead Live Oak 28-0
     
  34. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    Monterey Trail leads SMS 7-0
     
  35. NorCalSportsFan

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,751
    Likes Received:
    1,023
    Terra Nova has a 14-9 over Seaside

    Palo Alto 21 Palma 6 Q2 2:08
    Palo Alto TD pass to Shepard (second one of night on post)
    Disaster hits Palma again as Palma fumbles again (2nd of night one taken to the bank) and Palo Alto takes over on Palma 15 and threatening.
    Palma in big trouble with no offense tonight and missing best DB in Berring to cover PA WR.
     
  36. Defense_Rules

    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2015
    Messages:
    322
    Likes Received:
    167
    VC 13 SF 3 with a few seconds to go in the half
     
  37. Glidestep

    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2009
    Messages:
    187
    Likes Received:
    33
    Halftime Paradise 28, Live Oak 0
     
  38. larry legend33

    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,692
    Likes Received:
    1,868
    At half it’s Oak Ridge 14 and Turlock 0.
    Pretty ugly half. OR defense looks great but lagging on offense.
     
  39. Streak One

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,615
    Likes Received:
    3,422
    MacLeod to Anderson for 29 yards makes it a 21-21 tie between MA and Wilcox.

    2 minutes left Q2
     
  40. THEOC89

    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2018
    Messages:
    211
    Likes Received:
    342
    Folsom and Edison Tied At 21 in the 2nd Quarter....
     
