November 15 Scores Thread

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Nov 15, 2019 at 6:53 PM.
Full night of playoff action is on tap.
On the first play of the game, Matt MacLeod hit Troy Franklin wide open down the left sideline for an 80 yard TD.
M-A leads Wilcox 7-0
OR a little lucky on drive 1. Looked like lamson fumbled.
7-0 OR 8:58 first
#54 for Turlock is a massive human.
Wilcox answers in three plays with a 5 yard run.
7-7 tie in Atherton with just 1:20 off the game clock
Edson-Stockton leads Folsom 7-0 726 left Q1
Elk Grove leads Vacaville 7-0. Returned the opening kickoff
Palma 6 Palo Alto 0
Crivello with 1 yard TD run. missed extra point
Menlo-Atherton leads Wilcox 14-7. Another long TD for M-A
Placer leads Yuba City 3-0 near the end of Q1
Pittsburg leads Logan 7-0
Palo Alto 7 Palma 6 with 2:00+ in Q1
Palma threatening and QB sacked and fumbled on PA 30 yard line and PA took the ball 60+ yards for TD
Paradise Bobcats beating Live Oak 14-0 2 minutes left in the 1st quarter
Still 7-0 Oak Ridge over Turlock. Turlock offense hasn’t been able to get anything going. Very sloppy.
End of 1
Palo Alto 7 Palma 6 end of Q1
Antelope 7 Capital Christian 0 end of 1st
1st quarter is officially in the books and paradise leads 14-0 on the legs of sophmore running back Tyler Harrison. Harrison has 143 yards and 2 tds thru the 1st quarter
Yuba City leads Placer 7-3 with 840 left Q2
Inderkum leads Davis 14-0
Vintage leads Redwood 3-0
Hayward leads American Canyon 7-0
Yuba city 7 Placer 3 2nd qtr
CS football: Branham leads MVC 13-0
14-14,M-A and Wilcox tied in 2nd with 10 minutes to go
SCORE! 21-0 paradise lead live oak off of a 4 yard td by senior back Lukas Hartley.
Wilcox goes 95 yards in 20 plays and takes more than 9 minutes off the clock to tie Menlo-Atherton at 14 early Q2
Wilcox converted two fourth downs on the drive
Palo Alto 7 Palma 6 beginning of Q2 10:46
Palo Alto TD pass to Shepard called back and on Palma 40. Personal foul.
Terra Nova up 7-2 over Seaside
14-0 OR 9 min 2nd.
Newman 35
Tennyson 0
2nd qtr.
Hilmar a 28-3 lead over Bear River with 6:48 to play in 2Q
Santa Teresa has taken a 14-7 lead over Alisal
SRV 3 - MV 0 in 2nd
Salinas up 14-7 over Oak Grove
Foothill 14 - SL 6 in 2nd
DLS 21 - AV 0 in 1st
Pitt 21 - Logan 0 in 1st
11 yard td by Tyler Harrison and it's paradise leading 28-0. 4 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. He now has a first half hat trick!
Palo Alto 7 Palma 6:23 Q2
Palma takes over at 20 yard line after a missed FG by Palo Alto that had a TD pass called back. Palma got out of a tough situation.
Palma lost yards on a punt from end zone and Palo Alto takes over at Palma 16 Q2 4:16
Palo Alto 14 Palma 6 Q2 4:00 plus left in half
16 yard TD to Shepard on slant
Palma offense missing playmakers Villegas and Bering. PA Shepard a mismatch for Palma and PA QB playing well.
HALFTIME:
Paradise lead Live Oak 28-0
Monterey Trail leads SMS 7-0
Terra Nova has a 14-9 over Seaside
Palo Alto 21 Palma 6 Q2 2:08
Palo Alto TD pass to Shepard (second one of night on post)
Disaster hits Palma again as Palma fumbles again (2nd of night one taken to the bank) and Palo Alto takes over on Palma 15 and threatening.
Palma in big trouble with no offense tonight and missing best DB in Berring to cover PA WR.
VC 13 SF 3 with a few seconds to go in the half
Halftime Paradise 28, Live Oak 0
At half it’s Oak Ridge 14 and Turlock 0.
Pretty ugly half. OR defense looks great but lagging on offense.
MacLeod to Anderson for 29 yards makes it a 21-21 tie between MA and Wilcox.
2 minutes left Q2
Folsom and Edison Tied At 21 in the 2nd Quarter....