Week 4 Friday Night Recap

Streak One
Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Nov 11, 2003
-
- 27,501
-
- 10,092
-
- 113
#1 Serra beat #8 Central Catholic 38-7: Another week and another impressive performance for the Padres, which have given up 21 total points in three games against Top 10 teams. 2024 tight end Cole Harrison added two touchdown catches as Serra scored a season high 38 points.
#4 De La Salle beat #7 St. Francis-Mountain View 35-17: De La Salle 2025 running back Dominic Kelley ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans scored the final 14 points after the Lancers narrowed the game to 21-17 with eight minutes left. St. Francis 2024 running back Kingston Keanaaina has more than 100 total yards.
Windsor and Campolindo tied at 14: Windsor missed a 34 yard field goal in the final minute and Campolindo opted to end the game in a tie as is the option in a NCS non-league game. The Cougars are at a 0 score differential through three games. Windsor, which trailed 7-0 at the half, scored on its first two second half possessions.
#10 Grant beat #18 Los Gatos 22-21: Los Gatos led 14-0 after the first quarter, but Grant scored 22 of the last 29 points to pick up the road win in a game that was put together earlier this week. Grant’s Leon Martin filled in for an injured Wayshawn Parker and ran for 190 yards.
Monte Vista beat Bellarmine 40-30: 2025 quarterback Brayden Turner threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns as the Mustangs got out to an early lead and outlasted the Bells. Bellarmine 2024 athlete Parker Threatt had almost 300 total yards (passing and rushing) with two rushing touchdowns as a passing touchdown.
More Friday Scores
#3 Folsom beat Turlock 49-7
#6 Pittsburg beat Monterey Trail 10-7
#9 San Ramon Valley beat Elk Grove 45-7
Yuma Catholic beat #14 Palma 14-0
#15 Granite Bay beat Antelope 51-14
#16 Del Oro beat Lincoln-Stockton 39-7
California beat #17 Escalon 42-21
Saturday Games to Watch
#11 Clayton Valley Charter at #5 Oak Ridge
#20 Marin Catholic at San Joaquin Memorial
#12 Manteca vs. #13 Rocklin at Oak Ridge HS
St. Bonaventure at #19 Riordan
Patterson at Menlo-Atherton
Jesuit vs. Christian Brothers at Sacramento City College
#4 De La Salle beat #7 St. Francis-Mountain View 35-17: De La Salle 2025 running back Dominic Kelley ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans scored the final 14 points after the Lancers narrowed the game to 21-17 with eight minutes left. St. Francis 2024 running back Kingston Keanaaina has more than 100 total yards.
Windsor and Campolindo tied at 14: Windsor missed a 34 yard field goal in the final minute and Campolindo opted to end the game in a tie as is the option in a NCS non-league game. The Cougars are at a 0 score differential through three games. Windsor, which trailed 7-0 at the half, scored on its first two second half possessions.
#10 Grant beat #18 Los Gatos 22-21: Los Gatos led 14-0 after the first quarter, but Grant scored 22 of the last 29 points to pick up the road win in a game that was put together earlier this week. Grant’s Leon Martin filled in for an injured Wayshawn Parker and ran for 190 yards.
Monte Vista beat Bellarmine 40-30: 2025 quarterback Brayden Turner threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns as the Mustangs got out to an early lead and outlasted the Bells. Bellarmine 2024 athlete Parker Threatt had almost 300 total yards (passing and rushing) with two rushing touchdowns as a passing touchdown.
More Friday Scores
#3 Folsom beat Turlock 49-7
#6 Pittsburg beat Monterey Trail 10-7
#9 San Ramon Valley beat Elk Grove 45-7
Yuma Catholic beat #14 Palma 14-0
#15 Granite Bay beat Antelope 51-14
#16 Del Oro beat Lincoln-Stockton 39-7
California beat #17 Escalon 42-21
Saturday Games to Watch
#11 Clayton Valley Charter at #5 Oak Ridge
#20 Marin Catholic at San Joaquin Memorial
#12 Manteca vs. #13 Rocklin at Oak Ridge HS
St. Bonaventure at #19 Riordan
Patterson at Menlo-Atherton
Jesuit vs. Christian Brothers at Sacramento City College