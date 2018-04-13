Baseball Roundup - April 13

Discussion in 'Baseball' started by Streak One, Apr 13, 2018 at 11:31 PM.

  Streak One

    #1 Valley Christian 5, #2 Bellarmine 2

    The Warriors used a five run, third inning to take the 1 vs. 2 battle in San Jose. Valley Christian put up eight singles in the decisive inning with run scoring knocks from Steven Zobac, Ryan Belluomini, Zach Barno, Jack McGrew and Ryan Swing. Four of the five runs came with two outs.

    The Bells, which were outhit 13-3, got a double and run scored from Connor Henriques.

    Kevin Pence was the winning pitcher after going four innings of one run ball. Eddie Park got the final five outs, including three strikeouts. Wes Harper got the start for Bellarmine in giving up five runs in 2.2 innings. Josh Mollerus went 3.1 shutout innings in relief.


    #3 Mitty 13, #9 St. Francis 5

    Mitty scored in each of the first five innings to gain sole possession of second place in the West Catholic Athletic League while stopping the Lancers’ eight game winning streak.

    Nick Yorke had a double, triple and five RBI for the Monarchs. Joe Yorke went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. On the mound, Josh Seward went five innings and gave up an unearned run in improving to 7-0.

    The Lancers, which got four runs in the top of the seventh, got two hits from Cooper Forard. St. Francis beat Serra (2-1) earlier in the week.


    #10 De La Salle 6, #5 Foothill-Pleasanton 2

    The Spartans got four runs in the 10th inning to beat Foothill-Pleasanton for its fifth straight win.

    Getting two runners on through a hit by pitch and error in the 10th, the Spartans got RBI singles from Taison Corio (who had an earlier home run) and Nick Cirelli. Grant Daley had a RBI double.

    Corey Steinhauer had three hits for the Falcons. Jeremy Lea had two hits, including a double.

    De La Salle started Ryan Costeiu, who went 4.1 innings and surrendered two runs. Cole Silva threw 5.2 shutout innings in relief.

    Foothill used five pitchers with starter Dylan Pottgeiser tossing three innings of two run ball.


    #16 Vacaville 9, Benicia 1

    Behind a third inning grand slam from junior Devereaux Harrison, Vacaville beat Benicia 9-1 to end the Panthers’ six game winning streak.

    Noah McCoy also had three RBI for the Bulldogs, which have won seven in a row and nine out of its last 10 games.

    Joey Daini had a double and home run for Benicia.
     
  remc

    Was at Vaca vs Benicia. Impressed with Vaca’s pitching depth and defense.Benicia hit the ball, but that Vaca defense is very solid. They’re no slouch at the plate either.
     
  BKWRDKUROUT

    Serra Varsity and JV's play @ Carlmont today. JV's at 1 PM and Varsity at 4 PM


    FRIDAY - the SM Daily Journal
    Baseball
    Hillsdale 1, Sacred Heart Prep 0
    It took someone 10 innings to finally knock off first-place Sacred Heart Prep in PAL Bay Division play.Hillsdale finally broke through in a scoreless game, rallying for a walk-off win on a Matthew Leong RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. The Knights had the bases loaded with one out when Leong shot a long fly ball to center that fell to score Antonio Paolinelli with the game-winner. Hillsdale starting pitcher Jason Alba was nails in just his third start of the year. The junior fired seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit. Jaxon Skidmore entered in the eighth and fired three no-hit innings to combine on the one-hitter.

    Gunderson 8, Sequoia 5
    Sequoia (2-12 overall) rallied late but it wasn’t enough to get past Gunderson-San Jose in non-league play. The loss marks the eighth straight for Sequoia. The Cherokees trailed 8-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh and rallied for four runs, then loaded the bases to bring the potential winning run to the plate. Paul Garcia had an RBI double in the seventh for Sequoia. Travis Mathieu made his first start of the year for the depleted Cherokees, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over three innings. His record falls to 0-2. Kian Mirkia made his varsity debut at shortstop for Sequoia, tabbing two hits.

    St. Francis-Watsonville 3, Carlmont 1
    Contact was at a premium as each team struck out 11 times, but St. Francis-Watsonville was able to break a 1-1 tie by generating a two-run rally in the fourth inning against Scots starting pitcher Jordan Brandenburg. Brandenburg totaled six punch-outs and reliever Lucas Billot emerged in the sixth and struck out five over two shutout frames for Carlmont (9-7 overall).
     
  calm62

    Valley is having a special season and Bellarmine and Serra are loaded too. I can’t remember the last time St. Francis was blown out, the game was 12-1 before the starters came out. Mitty can be that surprise team flying under the radar definitely a contender. Next few weeks are going to be exciting. Not counting Sacred Heart Cathedral out either.
     
