Baseball Roundup - April 13

#1 Valley Christian 5, #2 Bellarmine 2



The Warriors used a five run, third inning to take the 1 vs. 2 battle in San Jose. Valley Christian put up eight singles in the decisive inning with run scoring knocks from Steven Zobac, Ryan Belluomini, Zach Barno, Jack McGrew and Ryan Swing. Four of the five runs came with two outs.



The Bells, which were outhit 13-3, got a double and run scored from Connor Henriques.



Kevin Pence was the winning pitcher after going four innings of one run ball. Eddie Park got the final five outs, including three strikeouts. Wes Harper got the start for Bellarmine in giving up five runs in 2.2 innings. Josh Mollerus went 3.1 shutout innings in relief.





#3 Mitty 13, #9 St. Francis 5



Mitty scored in each of the first five innings to gain sole possession of second place in the West Catholic Athletic League while stopping the Lancers’ eight game winning streak.



Nick Yorke had a double, triple and five RBI for the Monarchs. Joe Yorke went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. On the mound, Josh Seward went five innings and gave up an unearned run in improving to 7-0.



The Lancers, which got four runs in the top of the seventh, got two hits from Cooper Forard. St. Francis beat Serra (2-1) earlier in the week.





#10 De La Salle 6, #5 Foothill-Pleasanton 2



The Spartans got four runs in the 10th inning to beat Foothill-Pleasanton for its fifth straight win.



Getting two runners on through a hit by pitch and error in the 10th, the Spartans got RBI singles from Taison Corio (who had an earlier home run) and Nick Cirelli. Grant Daley had a RBI double.



Corey Steinhauer had three hits for the Falcons. Jeremy Lea had two hits, including a double.



De La Salle started Ryan Costeiu, who went 4.1 innings and surrendered two runs. Cole Silva threw 5.2 shutout innings in relief.



Foothill used five pitchers with starter Dylan Pottgeiser tossing three innings of two run ball.





#16 Vacaville 9, Benicia 1



Behind a third inning grand slam from junior Devereaux Harrison, Vacaville beat Benicia 9-1 to end the Panthers’ six game winning streak.



Noah McCoy also had three RBI for the Bulldogs, which have won seven in a row and nine out of its last 10 games.



Joey Daini had a double and home run for Benicia.

