Boys Basketball Top 20: 4 SJS Teams in the Top 10

1. Riordan (15-1)

Last Week: Beat Mitty (75-46), Valley Christian-San Jose (73-46)
This Week: 1/28 at St. Ignatius, 1/30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 2/1 vs. Bellarmine

2. Salesian (19-2)

Last Week: Beat Clovis West (81-42), Vallejo (95-26). Lost to St. Joseph-Santa Maria (76-67)
This Week: 1/28 vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 1/30 at St. Mary’s-Berkeley

3. De La Salle (19-3)

Last Week: Beat Dublin (53-49), Amador Valley (51-42), Mira Costa (50-42). Lost to Sunnyslope (53-46)
This Week: 1/28 vs. Foothill-Pleasanton, 1/30 vs. Livermore

4. Modesto Christian (16-7)

Last Week: Beat St. Mary’s-Stockton (76-44), Kimball (83-37). Lost to St. Joseph-Santa Maria (67-62), Oak Park-Missouri (82-72), Father Tolton-Missouri (77-71)
This Week: 1/29 at Lodi, 1/31 vs. West

5. Lincoln-Stockton (19-2)

Last Week: Beat West (62-44), Tracy (84-48)
This Week: 1/27 vs. Turlock, 1/29 vs. Kimball, 1/31 at Lodi

6. San Ramon Valley (15-7)

Last Week: Beat Bishop O’Dowd (76-66), Amador Valley (88-82), California (77-63)
This Week: 1/28 vs. Granada, 1/31 at Foothill-Pleasanton

7. Inderkum (18-1)

Last Week: Beat Oakland Tech (85-59), Rio Americano (69-41), Ponderosa (91-32), Cordova (82-24)
This Week: 1/27 at Christian Brothers, 1/28 vs. Weston Ranch, 1/31 at Vista del Lago

8. Oakland Tech (15-5)

Last Week: Beat Oakland (52-44). Lost to Inderkum (85-59)
This Week: 1/29 at Fremont-Oakland, 2/1 at Destiny Christian

9. Dougherty Valley (16-6)

Last Week: Beat Livermore (81-36), Granada (72-49)
This Week: 1/28 at Monte Vista, 1/31 at California

10. Folsom (18-2)

Last Week: Beat Jesuit (65-58), Oak Ridge (76-55)
This Week: 1/27 at Rocklin, 1/29 vs. Davis, 1/31 at Granite Bay

11. California (19-3)

Last Week: Beat Granada (68-51). Lost to San Ramon Valley (77-63)
This Week: 1/28 at Livermore, 1/31 vs. Dougherty Valley

12. Dublin (19-3)

Last Week: Beat Monte Vista (64-61). Lost to De La Salle (53-49)
This Week: 1/28 at Amador Valley, 1/31 vs. Granada

13. Monterey Trail (17-4)

Last Week: Beat Redwood (61-53), Cosumnes Oaks (74-56), Franklin-Elk Grove (72-61)
This Week: 1/27 vs. Pleasant Grove, 1/29 at Sheldon, 1/31 vs. Elk Grove

14. St. Ignatius (12-4)

Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (59-39). Lost to Bellarmine (59-45)
This Week: 1/28 vs. Riordan, 1/30 at Serra, 2/1 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose

15. Liberty (20-2)

Last Week: Beat Grant (61-52), Heritage (69-56), Pittsburg (71-60)
This Week: 1/28 vs. Antioch, 1/31 at Freedom

16. Moreau Catholic (15-4)

Last Week: Beat Irvington (76-43), Newark Memorial (80-39). Lost to Poly-Riverside (66-56), Redwood (54-5)
This Week: 1/29 at Logan, 1/31 at Mission San Jose

17. Christian Brothers (18-4)

Last Week: Beat Vanden (64-58), Rio Americano (57-47)
This Week: 1/27 vs. Inderkum, 1/29 vs. Vista del Lago, 1/31 at Woodcreek

18. Vanden (14-8)

Last Week: Beat Rodriguez (67-59). Lost to Christian Brothers (64-58), Clovis North (69-49)
This Week: 1/27 at Pioneer-Woodland, 1/29 vs. Vacaville, 1/31 vs. Wood

19. Sheldon (11-9)

Last Week: Beat Laguna Creek (64-51)
This Week: 1/27 at Elk Grove, 1/29 vs. Monterey Trail, 1/31 at Cosumnes Oaks

20. Cardinal Newman (17-5)

Last Week: Beat Montgomery (52-49)
This Week: 1/28 at Windsor, 1/30 vs. Analy
 
