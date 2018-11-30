CCS Open I: Menlo-Atherton 33 vs. Wilcox 28 FINAL

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:05 PM.
Should be one of the best games of the weekend.
M-A fumbles on its first play of the game
Rosa gets Wilcox on the board with a 6 yard TD Run.
He extended the drive on a 3rd and 6 catch.
7-0 Wilcox
Wilcox has the ball on the MA 25 yard line after two big runs. Chargers offense off to a great start
Wilcox now leads 14-0 Q1. Herrera with the latest score. He was the lead rusher on that drive.
Back to back sacks force a M-A punt.
Wilcox will start in Bears territory for the second time.
Wilcox up 21-0 early Q2 after second TD Run from Herrera.
Wilcox is 3-3 on pass attempts with two picking up third downs
M-A gets two long run plays from Payton and Barker to get on the board.
21-7 Wilcox
Starting to wonder if I got caught up in the M-A hype which was reaching ridiculous levels. What is now occurring to me although apples to oranges is that M-A struggled with Mitty whom VC,SF & Serra crushed & Wilcox had the close win over Mitty. So are M-A & Wilcox teams on 2 different levels? So far M-A's QB has been anything but effective & Wilcox
D is dictating the pace of the game. Perhaps a fast start by Wilcox & M-A can creep back into this game once they settle down, not sure..
Wow! A huge play on the INT by M-A and that is exactly what the Dr. ordered!
Huge momentum swing in the last few minutes. Nice pitch and catch from Alexander to Franklin.
Wilcox fumbles but MA can’t take advantage in missing a 40 yard FG
M-A misses an opportunity off the Wilcox fumble and misses the FG after being stopped. M-A's Alexander has been anything but accurate so far & missing WR's badly at times - possibly its the Wilcox secondary coverage & Alexander trying to prevent INT's, not sure..
On 3rd and 8, Wilcox hits Rosa over the top for a 41 yard TD.
Wilcox leads 28-14 with 152 left Q2. Chargers will get the ball to start Q3
Heimuli has been excellent for M-A tonight. Constantly around the ball
Wilcox picks up a short 4th down to keep the ball on the opening drive of Q3
Wilcox puts but takes more than 6 minutes off the clock. M-A hasn’t defended pass well. Wilcox just missed a solid look downfield
M-A goes with a new QB for Q3. The freshman MacLeod
I have M-A at one first down.
A two play scoring drive and a one play scoring drive and that’s it
M-A defense makes a play on a Justin Anderson INT down the sideline.
Bears get the ball on its 42 yard line
M-A hits a 4th and 10 for 22 yards to get into the red zone
Ha,Ha that's one big Frosh QB for M-A, I presume he's got ID to show his age??
This frosh QB makes the other QB Alexander look like a frosh Intriguing..
WIlcox gets the ball back on its own 17 yard line
Fourth turnover for Wilcox gives M-A life win the ball on the Chargers 22 yard line
M-A scores on 2 plays to get within a score at 28-21.
Three M-A scoring drives have gone a combined five plays.
8:56 left
OK in the 4th Wilcox stripped and M-A in the take-away scores on 2 plays to make it 28-21 Wilcox with plenty of time to go in 4th. Momentum swing in M-A's favor if the M-A D can stop Wilcox. It's Game-On!!
Now 3 turnovers and a punt for Wilcox in the second half.
M-A ball on the Wilcox 45.
Crazy game
MacLeod finds Anderson for the possible tying score, but Wilcox blocks the PAT
28-27 Wilcox with 555 left Q4
SO M-A scores to apparently tie it up, except the PAT has not been converted yet. While everyone on M-A side is jumping up & down I'm thinking you still have to make PAT to tie it up. Like Murphy's Law on next play a bit of a sloppy exchange & PAT is blocked to make score 28-27. M-A is still down a score with the clock ticking away...
Curious Wilcox goes with 3 passes before a punt.
M-A has the ball back in great field position
M-A picks up a 3rd and 11 to get to the 17 yard line. Good throw and Wang made a DB miss at the marker
Bears just had a second TD called back due to a holding call.
Troy Franklin takes a broken reverse play for a 17 yard TD. 2 touches, 2 scores for the sophomore.
M-A leads 33-28 with 333 left Q4
What a game!
Justin Anderson gets his second INT of TD game to give M-A the ball back with 252 left
Wilcox ball on its own 19 yard line with 141 left
No timeouts
INT on the first play and that will do it.
Great game.
Wilcox finishes with 7 turnovers.
M-A hit the big plays and MacLeod played well in the second half
Unusual game to say the least. Wilcox led 21-0. M-A's Offense with #1 QB did not look good & could not move ball against Wilcox D. M-A defense early on could not stop Wilcox.
As sometimes happens when a team jumps out early their deficiencies are exposed until later in the game which is what happened. In saying this you also have to know this game was highly unusual with a lot of things that just don't normally happen such as 7 turn-overs by Wilcox - odds that make it nearly impossible to win. How often do you see a frosh QB come off the bench to take over for a returning varsity QB? I'm still not sure there as no one knew if MA's Alexander was hurt or merely deemed ineffective[?].
Either way a historic win by M-A and something I would not have bet on ...unless as a previous poster claimed Wilcox would win by 21+....and my response "Take - MA+21 & bet the house!"
I thought it would be a great game, but couldn't have predicted a game flow like that. Couple of things that stood out.
Wilcox's turnovers (partially through Menlo-Atherton's aggressiveness and sloppy play). Chargers had five turnovers and were winning a section final game midway through Q4. Crazy to think about.
M-A hit a few big runs and pass plays and were aided in their scoring by the forced turnovers and good work in the return game. On their three fourth quarter touchdown drives, all of them started in Wilcox territory.
I thought Wilcox panicked up 28-27 with the ball and going to the pass three times. Would have liked to them try and break a run or two.
Wilcox led 21-0 two plays into the second quarter and led 28-14 midway through the third quarter.
Troy Franklin had two touches by my count and scored both times. One on a pass to the back corner and the second on the GW score off a reverse play. M-A had actually run a fake to him the previous drive I think.
You did not.