East Union beats Kimball to create first place tie in the VOL

Discussion in 'Girls Basketball' started by Streak One, Jan 31, 2020 at 8:34 AM.

    East Union (21-4, 8-1) beat Kimball (20-5, 8-1) 68-43 on Thursday to create a first place tie in the VOL. East Union got out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter to gain control.

    Kyshani King had 20 points and Lani Tuuga had 14 points for East Union. Dariana Willis had 15 points to lead Kimball, which was without Arianna Rodriguez.

    Kimball won the first meeting (65-49) on January 9.

    In other Thursday action, Sierra beat Central Catholic 60-48.

    Standings:

    Kimball 8-1 (20-5 overall)
    East Union 8-1 (21-4 overall)
    Manteca 6-2 (16-6 overall)
    Weston Ranch 2-5 (11-10 overall)
    Oakdale 2-6 (14-9 overall)
    Sierra 2-7 (13-11 overall)
    Central Catholic 1-7 (6-10 overall)
     
    1 Streak One, Jan 31, 2020 at 8:34 AM
    Kimball always have 20 wins or so for the past few years. But the schedule they play get them wins is questionable. Because they dont be battle tested in the preseason....When they play a quality opponent or step into the tourney the losses are lopsided. would like to see Kimball step out and play teams from sac area and the bay more.

    Beating up a weak VOL league will get you 10 to 12 wins for sure easy. But its a good program at Kimball
     
    2 dvez24, Jan 31, 2020 at 8:55 AM
    because i was bored i looked at their schedule. they played in the tournament at clovis west, their own and then at patterson. 2 of those are good ones. their schedule isnt that terrible. plus there are not that many great teams in the bay to honestly play that they would have to prove themselves versus.
     
    3 ankleassassin, Jan 31, 2020 at 9:06 AM
    i love the comment tho. told them how weak they are then the last sentence change course.
     
    4 ankleassassin, Jan 31, 2020 at 9:07 AM
