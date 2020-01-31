East Union beats Kimball to create first place tie in the VOL

East Union (21-4, 8-1) beat Kimball (20-5, 8-1) 68-43 on Thursday to create a first place tie in the VOL. East Union got out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter to gain control. Kyshani King had 20 points and Lani Tuuga had 14 points for East Union. Dariana Willis had 15 points to lead Kimball, which was without Arianna Rodriguez. Kimball won the first meeting (65-49) on January 9. In other Thursday action, Sierra beat Central Catholic 60-48. Standings: Kimball 8-1 (20-5 overall) East Union 8-1 (21-4 overall) Manteca 6-2 (16-6 overall) Weston Ranch 2-5 (11-10 overall) Oakdale 2-6 (14-9 overall) Sierra 2-7 (13-11 overall) Central Catholic 1-7 (6-10 overall)