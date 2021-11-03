NCP Daily for November 3

Team Notes

San Ramon Valley (6-3) will finish the regular season against rival Monte Vista (7-1). The Wolves are led by a pair of seniors in the backfield with quarterback Jack Quigley (1,571 yards and 22 touchdowns) and running back Za’Darion Nardi (960 yards and 10 touchdowns). Both teams own wins over California and losses to Clayton Valley Charter.

Player Notes

Union Mine 2022 offensive tackle Jaxon King (6-foot-8, 290 pounds) has remained under the radar, but that is a mistake. He has very good size, finishes blocks through the play and gets off the ball well. He has spearheaded Union Mine’s running game that has helped the Diamondbacks to an 8-1 mark.

JUCO Watch

In a matchup of undefeated teams this past week, Feather River beat Contra Costa 28-27. Contra Costa outgained Feather River 418-256. For Feather River, Tanner Hall rushed for two touchdowns.

Alumni Watch

California linebacker Trey Paster (Buhach Colony) had five tackles (his second most tackles on the season) and his first sack of the year in a 39-25 win over Oregon State. Paster was recruited as a safety before moving to linebacker prior to this season.

Video to Watch

Logan has won five in a row since a 0-4 start after beating Bishop O’Dowd 42-7. The Colts were led by senior Khalid Robinson.

Story to Read

West Park won a league title in its first varsity season after it beat Cordova 36-28. West Park has won six straight games.
 
