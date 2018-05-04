SFL gears up for final week action

Discussion in 'Baseball' started by Streak One, May 4, 2018 at 9:22 PM.

  1. Streak One

    Nov 11, 2003
    The Sierra Foothill League is playing out for a wild week of action to determine the champion in one of the best leagues in the section.

    Del Oro, Woodcreek and Oak Ridge are all tied at 10-5 with Rocklin a game back at 9-6. Del Oro will face Oak Ridge in a three game series while Woodcreek meets up with Rocklin.

    Del Oro (11-12) started 2-9 before winning nine of its last 12 games (losses against Davis, Lincoln and Rocklin). Friday's 10-4 loss to Rocklin halted the Golden Eagles' chance at a third straight league sweep. Senior Zach Thomas is hitting .313 with 14 RBI and four multi hit games this year.

    With its win over Del Oro on Friday, Rocklin (15-8) stopped a four game losing streak in which it scored nine total runs. On Friday, Bryce Petrilla had a home run and Alex Schroeder added three RBI.

    Oak Ridge (14-10) beat Granite Bay (13-11) 6-2 on Friday to win the three game series after dropping the opener. Senior Cameron Allie had a double and two RBI on Friday to bring his extra base hit total to 13. He has hit safely in six of seven games.

    Woodcreek was off this week riding a four game winning streak. The Timberwolves are also victorious in seven of their last eight. Ryan Harvey and Tyler Smith are a combined 9-1 with a sub one ERA.
     
  larry legend33

    Dec 4, 2007
    Been a really even league this year. I still think its Oak Ridges to lose but DO will have something to say about that. OR bats are starting to really come alive.
     
