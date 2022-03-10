March 9 Scoreboard

Franklin-Elk Grove beat Oak Ridge 2-0: Sophomores Nic Abraham and Jordy Lewis combined on a no-hitter. Lopez and junior Nolan Stevens each had two hits. Brent Jones got the start and gave up two runs over five innings for Oak Ridge.



Bishop O'Dowd beat Piedmont 7-2: Aeneas Salaam had a home run for the Dragons and Caden Wooster struck out nine batters over five innings to get the win.



Salinas beat Pacific Grove 9-7: Salinas freshman Manny Dorantes had four RBI and junior Alec Ortiz added three hits. Pacific Grove's Zach Lewis had two hits and two runs scored.



Palo Alto beat Wilcox 3-2: Palo Alto got two runs in the top of the first. Andre Hyrkin had a home run for the Vikings. Danny Peters struck out eight batters and gave up a run over five innings to notch the win.



San Ramon Valley beat Monte Vista 4-3: The Wolves had another walk-off win with a game winning hit from Jordan Lewis. Monte Vista scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 3. Monte Vista's Jacob Johnson went 2-for-4 with a RBI.



Heritage beat Foothill-Pleasanton 4-3: Heritage led 2-0 after one inning in handing Foothill its first loss. Heritage's Jo Jo Roman had a single, stolen base, RBi and run scored. Foothill's Jack Basseer went 2-for-4 with two RBI.



Miramonte beat Casa Grande 2-0: Miramonte's Michael Bohm gave up three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five. Casa Grande got two hits and a walk from Wyatt Abramson