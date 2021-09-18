Week 4 Scoreboard

Rocklin jumps on Whitney early 7-0.

JR Linebacker #5 Derek Houston intercepted a pass then returned down to the Wildcats 2. #21 Anthony Johnston punched it in from there.
 
larry legend33 said:
TR rocklin is legit. How is QB? Big kid
He’s a big kid. 6’5 or so. They’ve been missing on some passes so far. Just missed on an open deep ball by inches and just uncorked a 60+ yard throw down to the goal line that was over throw by a few yards.

He looks fairly mobile. He turned a broke play into a 25 yard run.
 
#21 Anthony Johnston with his 2nd TD run from 6 yards out put Rocklin up 14-0 with something like 7 minutes to go Q2.

The scoreboard has been inoperable since early in the game so it’s hard to know the exact time.

Turnovers killing Whitney. Two INT’s and just fumbled in Rocklin territory.
 
Latest posts

