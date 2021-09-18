Week 4 Scoreboard

Streak One
Getting it set up early tonight. Should be a fun night of football!
Rocklin jumps on Whitney early 7-0.
JR Linebacker #5 Derek Houston intercepted a pass then returned down to the Wildcats 2. #21 Anthony Johnson punched it in from there.
I'm sure I won't be the only one, but Ill be sharing some updates on the DLS gameWill anyone be reporting on DLS game?
TR rocklin is legit. How is QB? Big kid
Cathedral takes a 14-0 lead near the end of Q1.
There hasn’t been a play ran in Cathedral territory.
Slow starts have been an issue for sureSF got up 14-0 last week too.
Might be a long year for DLS.
