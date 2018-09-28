Week 6 Scoreboard

Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Sep 28, 2018 at 11:48 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,170
    Likes Received:
    1,937
    Folsom 48, Rocklin 0

    Liberty 55, Freedom 21

    Pittsburg 62, Deer Valley 0

    St. Francis 14, Sacred Heart Cathedral 0

    Placer 63, Nevada Union 12

    Antioch 38, Heritage 7

    Clayton Valley Charter 49, Acalanes 3

    Cardinal Newman 42, Rancho Cotate 21

    Central Catholic 48, East Union 7

    Oak Ridge 33, Grant 6

    Monterey Trail 76, River City 0

    Wilcox 33, Palo Alto 21

    St. Mary’s 49, West 0

    Monte Vista 23, California 13

    Inderkum 51, Woodcreek 7

    Bear River 16, Center 7

    Manteca 19, Oakdale 14

    Turlock 30, Downey 24

    Chavez 35, Bear Creek 27
     
    1 Streak One, Sep 28, 2018 at 11:48 PM
  2. ncscalfootball

    ncscalfootball Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 24, 2011
    Messages:
    1,774
    Likes Received:
    131
    Wut abt Wood, American Canyon, Vacaville, Vintage, Vanden & Napa Scores
     
    2 ncscalfootball, Sep 29, 2018 at 1:15 AM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page