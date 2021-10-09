NCP Daily for October 9

Streak One
Game Notes
In a well played, back and forth contest, No. 29 California (6-0) beat No. 25 Clayton Valley Charter (4-2) 19-18. Quarterback Teddy Booras found his favorite target, Jake Calcagno, for a 21 yard touchdown with 15 seconds left. The Ugly Eagles controlled the game early with its ground attack and timely passes, but California had two key momentum shifting plays. Down 12-0, California called a flea flicker to Calcagno for 68 yards to the Eagles’ one yard line. Near the end of the first half, Clayton Valley Charter was on the Grizzlies’ two yard line, but California got a sack on the final play to stay within six points.
No. 3 De La Salle (4-2) saw senior Zeke Berry return the opening kickoff and the Spartans added a blocked punt in the first half to get out to a 24-0 lead en route to a 31-10 win over No. 1 Folsom (6-1). The Spartans ended any hope of a comeback with a 75 yard touchdown pass from Luke Dermon to Cooper Flanagan.
Las Lomas (4-2) held off Acalanes (4-2) 35-34 despite the Dons scoring the final minute and recovering an onside kick. The Knights’ losses have come to Rancho Cotate and San Ramon Valley by a combined eight points.
Player Notes
California senior wide receiver Jake Calcagno (6-foot-0, 160 pounds) is putting together an All-NorCal type season. He is a good route runner, finds the ball quickly in the air and is sure handed. Against Clayton Valley Charter, he made plays at all three levels.
De La Salle senior Zeke Berry (Arizona) has been one of the best players in the region this season. In addition to returning the opening kickoff against Folsom, he was an anchor in the secondary that held the Bulldogs to one touchdown. He is a big hitter who covers a lot of ground and has good ball skills.
Serra senior athlete Hassan Mahasin was lost for the season with an ACL injury, but made news on Friday when he announced his commitment to San Diego State. The multi-position Mahasin is dynamic with the ball as a ball carrier and receiver.
JUCO Note
On Saturday, Feather River (3-0) will travel to Hartnell (2-2) in what will be Feather River’s third road game of the season. Tanner Hall has rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns.
Alumni Watch
Elijhah Badger (Folsom) had a 22 yard rushing touchdown for Arizona State in a win over Stanford on Friday night. Badger also caught a pass for 19 yards.
Video to Watch
Teddy Booras to Jack Calcagno for the game winning touchdown in Cal’s 19-18 win over Clayton Valley Charter.
Story to Read
Early ready on De La Salle’s win at Folsom. The Spartans are now 5-0 against Folsom in the past 10 years.
