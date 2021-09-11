Week 3 Scoreboard

Streak One
Ready for another fun Friday night!
Any big games showing on NFHS Network tonight?
Oak Ridge-Elk Grove is on NFHS
Yes & No - the DLS vs Saint Francis game is supposed to be live-streamed on NFHS, but right as rain once again the NFHS website says "delayed" and now has a series of commercials and pre-game interviews and doesn't appear to be ending in favor of the game any time soon... not sure if game will be on at this point...
After an INT, Gilbert throws his second TD of the night to give Turlock a 21-8 lead with 357 left Q1Turlock responds with a 70 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 30 yard TD run from #5.
14-8 Turlock over Manteca with 6 mins left Q1
SF-DLS Game is streaming on NFHS now.
will check back in 30 or so...
Can't believe that game isn't streamed on NFHSPittsburg leads Valley Christian 7-0 late Q1
Am watching DLS-SF right now. No announcers but a lot of static everytime the home crowd cheers. Lancers in the Spartan red zone.
will check back in 30 or so...
@ kiddman does your streaming have announcers? and a live scoreboard?pregame DLS. interviewee said they’ve never played well at st francis…. so far not looking great here.