Week 3 Scoreboard

Streak One

Streak One

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 11, 2003
21,016
5,818
113
#4 almost returns the opening kickoff for a score for Turlock, which scores three plays later on a TD pass.

7-0 lead over Manteca less than two minutes in
 
Streak One

Streak One

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 11, 2003
21,016
5,818
113
Blake Nichelson is a player! Stuffed up the middle and bounces out right for a 54 yard touchdown run to Manteca an 8-7 lead ove Turlock with 845 left Q1
 
Streak One

Streak One

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 11, 2003
21,016
5,818
113
Turlock responds with a 70 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 30 yard TD run from #5.

14-8 Turlock over Manteca with 6 mins left Q1
 
R

Rmbr26

Hall of Famer
Sep 25, 2004
5,821
1,207
113
remc said:
Any big games showing on NFHS Network tonight?
Click to expand...
Yes & No - the DLS vs Saint Francis game is supposed to be live-streamed on NFHS, but right as rain once again the NFHS website says "delayed" and now has a series of commercials and pre-game interviews and doesn't appear to be ending in favor of the game any time soon... not sure if game will be on at this point...
will check back in 30 or so...
 
M

MC415

Hall of Famer
Nov 22, 2005
7,521
801
113
Vintage destroying themselves with penalties, pretty shocking stuff how many penalties have negated big plays
 
jordan24

jordan24

Hall of Famer
Gold Member
Feb 12, 2002
4,155
1,293
113
Rmbr26 said:
Yes & No - the DLS vs Saint Francis game is supposed to be live-streamed on NFHS, but right as rain once again the NFHS website says "delayed" and now has a series of commercials and pre-game interviews and doesn't appear to be ending in favor of the game any time soon... not sure if game will be on at this point...
will check back in 30 or so...
Click to expand...
SF-DLS Game is streaming on NFHS now.
 
C

concrete17

Hall of Famer
Sep 20, 2008
2,293
1,590
113
Oakland
Rmbr26 said:
Yes & No - the DLS vs Saint Francis game is supposed to be live-streamed on NFHS, but right as rain once again the NFHS website says "delayed" and now has a series of commercials and pre-game interviews and doesn't appear to be ending in favor of the game any time soon... not sure if game will be on at this point...
will check back in 30 or so...
Click to expand...
Am watching DLS-SF right now. No announcers but a lot of static everytime the home crowd cheers. Lancers in the Spartan red zone.
TD ST Francis 7-0
 
R

Rmbr26

Hall of Famer
Sep 25, 2004
5,821
1,207
113
Very nice drive by Saint Francis Lancers to march down and score first vs the Spartans. Will be interesting to see if Lancers can contain Sparta..
 
kiddman32

kiddman32

Hall of Famer
Nov 25, 2012
8,037
1,536
113
DLS broadcast looks and sounds good here…. I had trouble ladt week but found reloading the game in a fully seperate window worked….

DLS falls behind 7-0 early.
 
Streak One

Streak One

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 11, 2003
21,016
5,818
113
Turlock leads Manteca 21-16 with 5 mins left in the half.

On the last scoring drive for Manteca, Turlock had three personal fouls
 
R

Rmbr26

Hall of Famer
Sep 25, 2004
5,821
1,207
113
Advantage Lancers' O-line vs DLS D-line - several big runs already by SF - can't remember seeing a NorCal team having this early advantage over Sparta Green Machine.... still early..
 
Streak One

Streak One

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 11, 2003
21,016
5,818
113
Manteca is back in the lead after returning a fumble for 54 yards. They lead Turlock 24-21.

Manteca is 3-for-3 on two point conversions
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Streak One

Week 0 scoreboard

Replies
54
Views
2K
Football
Irish_Cheers
Irish_Cheers
Streak One
  • Sticky

NCP Pick'em Week 3 Games

Replies
24
Views
499
Football
concrete17
C
R

PCAL Week 3

Replies
7
Views
206
Football
Prepwisdom
P
P

Thoughts on DLS/Pitt Scrimmage?

Replies
3
Views
681
Football
larry legend33
L
Streak One

Week 3 Football Preview

Replies
3
Views
493
Football
remc
R

Latest posts

Top Bottom